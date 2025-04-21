Oaklea Press Publisher Claims New Release Portends the Demise of Physicalism as a Viable Scientific Theory
A book just published by The Oaklea Press reveals findings from quantum mechanics experiments and research conducted at the University of Virginia School of Medicine that clearly indicates consciousness is the foundation of reality and that humans are nonphysical entities that survive death of the body.
Richmond, VA, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Oaklea Press has just released a second edition of its bestselling title, Afterlife, The Whole Truth, that contains findings from quantum mechanics experiments that show consciousness, or mind, actually can and does create matter. According to the book’s publisher, this, combined with findings of research conducted at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and other credible sources, clearly shows that the widely accepted theory known as Physicalism that only physical matter exists and that consciousness is created by and confined to the brain cannot possibly be valid.
The firm’s publisher said, “It’s clear from the research findings reported upon in this new edition that the universe is a mental construct and that the Nobel Prize-winning father of quantum theory, Max Planck [1858-1947], was correct when he stated that he regarded consciousness as the fundamental reality. That, combined with almost sixty years of consciousness research conducted at the University of Virginia, clearly indicates that humans are nonphysical beings temporarily residing in physical bodies.”
The first edition of Afterlife, The Whole True was published in 2017 and currently has a 4.3 out of a possible 5.0 rating on Amazon based on 749 reviews and a 4.22 average rating based on 310 reviews on Goodreads. The new edition, the full title of which is Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Second Edition, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die, is available on Amazon as a Kindle eBook for $5.99 (ASIN: B0F4V7S23P), as a trade paperback for $15.99 (ASIN: B0F4XXT3YG), and in casebound hardcover for $25.99 (ASIN: B0F4XNSK4H). Books stores and chains can order the softcover trade paperback edition from Ingram by referencing ISBN 978-1-892538-91-8.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes fiction, business management, self-help, memoirs, biographies, science & technology and metaphysical titles. The firm has more than 200 books in print.
The firm’s publisher said, “It’s clear from the research findings reported upon in this new edition that the universe is a mental construct and that the Nobel Prize-winning father of quantum theory, Max Planck [1858-1947], was correct when he stated that he regarded consciousness as the fundamental reality. That, combined with almost sixty years of consciousness research conducted at the University of Virginia, clearly indicates that humans are nonphysical beings temporarily residing in physical bodies.”
The first edition of Afterlife, The Whole True was published in 2017 and currently has a 4.3 out of a possible 5.0 rating on Amazon based on 749 reviews and a 4.22 average rating based on 310 reviews on Goodreads. The new edition, the full title of which is Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Second Edition, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die, is available on Amazon as a Kindle eBook for $5.99 (ASIN: B0F4V7S23P), as a trade paperback for $15.99 (ASIN: B0F4XXT3YG), and in casebound hardcover for $25.99 (ASIN: B0F4XNSK4H). Books stores and chains can order the softcover trade paperback edition from Ingram by referencing ISBN 978-1-892538-91-8.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes fiction, business management, self-help, memoirs, biographies, science & technology and metaphysical titles. The firm has more than 200 books in print.
Contact
Steve MartinContact
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Multimedia
Afterlife, The Whole Truth: Second Ed, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die
This is a PDF of the print edition of the book for review.
Categories