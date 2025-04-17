Local and International Organizations Unite to Form Better Together Coalition to Rebuild Homes and Restore Hearts in the Swannanoa Valley
Hope and restoration are coming to Swannanoa Valley after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Local and international organizations deliver transformational results to restore homes and support businesses as they unite to demonstrate that this coalition - like our community - are Better Together.
Black Mountain, NC, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, two local ministries who had been serving the region, Excel College and Valley Hope Church, came together with international disaster relief organizations - Adventures Relief, Operation Blessing, Mercury One, World Vision and Why Not Aid - to rebuild homes and restore hearts in the Swannanoa Valley.
Since its inception in October, the Better Together Coalition (which was born out of a spontaneous prayer session with the leaders of the respective organizations while collaborating in distribution work out in Black Mountain) has committed to helping over 300 homeowners get back into their homes and has helped over 30 small businesses and artisans from Black Mountain to the River Arts District keep their doors open or start over again after losing everything. Six months post-Helene, Lindsey Barnett of Valley Hope Church reflected, “The devastation left by the storm was overwhelming, far beyond what any one of us could have tackled alone. But to have all of these neighbors and allies standing by our side has been a powerful force of hope and amplification. This coalition—just like our community—shows that we truly are better together.”
So far, the coalition has received over 2,500 volunteers putting in over 40,000 hours of labor in tree work and debris removal, mucking and gutting, insulation and drywall installs, flooring, helping artisans and small businesses get back to work, prayer/community care, and more. “Our heart is to stand alongside the resilient people of Western North Carolina and faithfully serve the valley and surrounding communities," said Chris and Sarah Horvath of Adventures Relief, adding, “We’re here to share the love of Jesus and roll up our sleeves to get things done, and we’re not going anywhere until it’s done.”
The Excel Better Together Base in Black Mountain has a 12,000 sq foot warehouse receiving donated materials every week and is scheduled to receive over 2,000 volunteers from all over the country in 2025 alone. “It’s been such a blessing to see people from all over the country take the time to come and serve and give their gifts and talents to see the Valley restored. It’s inspiring, really, and is what led us to commit to providing a space for the work to get done. When you have a group of people that are this committed to a mission, you do what needs to be done to make sure it’s successful, and we’re in this for the long haul,” said Andrew Chambers of Excel College.
Due to the outpouring of volunteer support and material donations, the Coalition, which currently operates primarily in the Swannanoa Valley, is increasing capacity to assist more homeowners within a 45 minute drive of Black Mountain. If you or anyone you know had damage to your home due to Hurricane Helene, please reach out to Adventures Relief or Valley Hope Church to inquire about assistance.
Better Together Initial Homeowner Intake Form
Valley Hope ChurchContact
Lindsey Barnett
770-882-6840
valleyhope.church
