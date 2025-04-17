Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Dallas, TX, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC.
The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral and royalty properties across the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Midland Basin in West Texas. There are currently 33 producing wells, 11 completed wells, 4 drilled uncompleted wells, 6 filings and 32 additional well locations.
The four drilled uncompleted wells were upgraded from permit status to drilled uncompleted in the short timeframe between constructing the portfolio and going live. As Christy Ewert, Vice President of Land, explains, “I track drilling activity on and around all of our properties daily. When a drilling rig moves onto a new portfolio’s property prior to launch, it’s always very exciting. We know we’ve chosen desirable properties operated by top-tier oil and gas companies, and it’s rewarding to demonstrate this to our investors right from the beginning.”
Clayton Deering, Director of Engineering, adds, "Resource Royalty 24 represents the company’s commitment to acquiring high-value assets in core basins known to withstand price volatility and where break-even costs are amongst the lowest across the lower 48.” To build a robust and diversified mineral portfolio, Deering performs significant engineering and analytical analysis. According to Deering, he used a conservative pricing environment to model future growth and cash flow for Resource Royalty 24. His model was based on a commodity mix of 48% oil, 27% natural gas and 25% natural gas liquids.
Since Resource Royalty was founded in 2011, the company has cultivated success by paying close attention to the current pricing environment when constructing portfolios. Beth Good, CEO, commented, “Given the ‘drill, baby, drill’ sentiment from the Trump administration, coupled with the unknown impact of pending tariffs, we discounted the price deck even more heavily than we usually do. In addition, we intentionally kept the offering size below $10MM. Based on the demand we experienced with Resource Royalty 23, LLC, we felt a more conservative offering size made sense in light of expected price volatility over the next 90 days.”
The other key component of portfolio construction is the pace of drilling new wells. Again, due to current conditions, Resource Royalty was intentionally conservative when modeling future growth. Even though the portfolio has properties in both the prolific Permian Basin and the core of the Anadarko Basin, new well growth is engineered in the single digits starting in 2028.
With the launch of their 24th portfolio, Resource Royalty 24, the company invites accredited investors, investment advisors and tax specialists to visit their office. “Our door is always open to those who want to learn more about our acquisition process, investment strategy, financial reporting and property management,” said Brian Sone, Vice President of Capital Markets.
