New Engineering Partnership Addresses Advanced Engineering, Prototyping and Testing Challenges

A strategic partnership between M4, a leading Design, Engineering, Prototyping, and Testing firm, and TotalSim US, a leading provider of advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics CFD and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions. Combines M4 Engineering’s expertise in Design, Analysis, Optimization, Prototyping, and Testing with TotalSim’s industry-leading capabilities in land, sea, air, and space performance analysis and enhancement.