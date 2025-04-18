New Engineering Partnership Addresses Advanced Engineering, Prototyping and Testing Challenges
Long Beach, CA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M4 Engineering Inc. and TotalSim US announce strategic partnership.
M4 Engineering Inc. and TotalSim US are excited to announce a strategic partnership to address the structural and fluid challenges in advanced vehicle development. M4 is a leading Design, Engineering, Prototyping, and Testing firm. TotalSim US is a leading provider of advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics CFD and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions. This collaboration will bring together M4 Engineering’s expertise in Design, Analysis, Optimization, Prototyping and Testing with TotalSim’s industry-leading capabilities in land, sea, air and space performance analysis and enhancement.
The goals of this partnership are:
- Greater engineering software and services support for clients.
- Development of Comprehensive Solutions through Integration of Structural and Fluid Design.
- Increase innovation chain from simulation to full scale prototypes.
Global trends in developing new types of vehicles and mobility modes create unique challenges that require a broad range of subject matter expertise, out-of-the-box thinking and new approaches to address the increasing complexity of systems and sub-systems. Since both companies are Siemens Digital Industry Software partners, they can offer both services and Siemens Xcelerator portfolio needed to implement best practices to create Digital Twins as a gateway to the Digital Enterprise.
Through this partnership, M4 Engineering and TotalSim will collaborate and deliver concept to prototype solutions for aerospace, automotive, marine, space and defense applications. By combining high-performance computing, digital twins, and state-of-the-art prototyping and test capabilities, both companies expect to accelerate innovation, enhance performance, and improve efficiency for clients worldwide.
Ray Leto, President TotalSim US, commented that: “The increasing complexity of engineering challenges demands integrated solutions. This partnership with M4 Engineering, a leader in structure, design, prototyping and testing, allows TotalSim to extend our advanced CFD capabilities from concept to physical validation. Together, we will accelerate innovation and provide more comprehensive support for our clients across land, sea, air, and space applications, delivering enhanced performance and efficiency.”
Both companies constantly work with many new technologies, concepts and startups and need to come up with unique and costs effective solutions quickly. By combining resources TotalSim and M4 believe they can help clients innovate faster.
Dr. Myles Baker, President at M4 Engineering, added: “This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities in CFD in general, and aerodynamic simulation and optimization in particular. This perfectly complements our other simulation capabilities, helping us provide full-stack solutions in Design, Prototyping and Testing to customers in traditional and new ground, sea and space applications.”
About TotalSim US:
Based in Dublin, OH, TotalSim helps solve the toughest engineering challenges, by leveraging its decades of experience in Formula 1 and motorsports. It applies its knowledge and industry insights in aerodynamics and design to use CFD and improve vehicle performance. By automating CFD calculations and workflows it accelerates design and development, resulting in better results, faster and outperforming the competition.
About M4 Engineering, Inc.:
M4 Engineering is based in Long Beach, CA, and focuses on solving complex engineering and prototyping challenges that arise during the development of new products, ground, marine and flight vehicles. It has extensive experience in composite design, analysis and fabrication. As a Siemens Digital Industries reseller, it helps guide companies through the journey of becoming a digital enterprise and offering the necessary tools for the creation of functional digital twins.
Contact
M4 EngineeringContact
Dan Abir
562-735-3803
m4-engineering.com
TotalSim Media Contact
Ray Leto
rleto@totalsim.us
(614) 255-7426
https://totalsim.us/
