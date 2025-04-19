MAX Fitness and Wellness Center Prepares for 8th Annual MAX Day of Giving
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center will hold its 8th annual MAX Day of Giving on May 17, supporting local charities through community-driven events. This initiative has raised nearly $1 million to date and continues to inspire positive change on the east coast.
Manalapan Township, NJ, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MAX Fitness and Wellness Center, formally known as THE MAX Challenge, a national fitness and wellness brand driven by community impact, is proud to announce its eighth annual MAX Day of Giving on Saturday, May 17.
“We started MAX Day of Giving eight years ago as a way to continue to give back to the communities we serve,” said Bryan Klein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fit Franchise Brands. “One of our company’s core values is to help as many people as possible transform their lives through fitness and nutrition programs. MAX Day of Giving extends this mission by inspiring franchise owners and their members to make a difference in their community and create positive change.”
As part of this year’s MAX Day of Giving, centers across the east coast will be supporting a variety of impactful local charities through unique and community-driven events. Some of the organizations being supported include: the TJ DiMarco Foundation in Arthur Kill; the Christian J. Santo Legacy Foundation in Bay Ridge; No Paws Left Behind in Hazlet; David’s Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation in Lacey; and the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, which is being championed by multiple centers including Marlboro, Manalapan, and Freehold. Additionally, the MAX of Woodrow is raising funds for NYPD With Arms Wide Open, and the Woodbridge center is supporting the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. This collective effort showcases the dedication of our MAX community to making a difference right where we live and work.
MAX Day of Giving is an impactful fundraising initiative that brings together MAX locations and members to champion causes they deeply care about. Over the years, participants have supported a wide range of charitable efforts, including aid for veterans, animal shelters, cancer foundations, and more. Each year, MAX centers organize community-driven events — such as 5Ks, special fitness classes, and tricky trays — to raise funds and awareness for various organizations. To date, this initiative has generated nearly $1 million dollars through its dedicated philanthropic efforts.
Among the many passionate leaders who have fueled this movement, Debra and Gary Mirabella, owners of MAX of Bay Ridge Brooklyn, stand out as a beacon of what MAX represents. During the 2024 MAX Day of Giving, MAX of Bay Ridge raised $21,999 for the Christian J. Santo Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Brooklyn that aims to support and provide financial assistance in the field of education, health, and sports to children and families in need (Christiancares.com). In recognition of Debra and Gary Mirabella’s unmatched commitment and transformational impact, the Mirabella’s were honored with the Big Heart Award at the 2025 Growth Summit, hosted in February.
About MAX Fitness & Wellness Center
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center is a leading health and wellness franchise focused on transforming lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. With its inclusive approach and innovative programs like My Wellness Coach, MAX Fitness and Wellness Center empowers members to achieve their health and wellness goals. Learn more about franchise opportunities with MAX Fitness and Wellness Center here.
About Fit Franchise Brands
Founded in 2023, Fit Franchise Brands unites MAX Fitness and Wellness Center (formerly The MAX Challenge) and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping under one umbrella. Committed to empowering franchisees, Fit Franchise Brands provides the tools and support needed to deliver transformative fitness experiences. By fostering strong communities, embracing innovation, and driving growth, the company continues to elevate the fitness franchising industry. Learn more at FitFranchiseBrands.com.
“We started MAX Day of Giving eight years ago as a way to continue to give back to the communities we serve,” said Bryan Klein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fit Franchise Brands. “One of our company’s core values is to help as many people as possible transform their lives through fitness and nutrition programs. MAX Day of Giving extends this mission by inspiring franchise owners and their members to make a difference in their community and create positive change.”
As part of this year’s MAX Day of Giving, centers across the east coast will be supporting a variety of impactful local charities through unique and community-driven events. Some of the organizations being supported include: the TJ DiMarco Foundation in Arthur Kill; the Christian J. Santo Legacy Foundation in Bay Ridge; No Paws Left Behind in Hazlet; David’s Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation in Lacey; and the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, which is being championed by multiple centers including Marlboro, Manalapan, and Freehold. Additionally, the MAX of Woodrow is raising funds for NYPD With Arms Wide Open, and the Woodbridge center is supporting the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. This collective effort showcases the dedication of our MAX community to making a difference right where we live and work.
MAX Day of Giving is an impactful fundraising initiative that brings together MAX locations and members to champion causes they deeply care about. Over the years, participants have supported a wide range of charitable efforts, including aid for veterans, animal shelters, cancer foundations, and more. Each year, MAX centers organize community-driven events — such as 5Ks, special fitness classes, and tricky trays — to raise funds and awareness for various organizations. To date, this initiative has generated nearly $1 million dollars through its dedicated philanthropic efforts.
Among the many passionate leaders who have fueled this movement, Debra and Gary Mirabella, owners of MAX of Bay Ridge Brooklyn, stand out as a beacon of what MAX represents. During the 2024 MAX Day of Giving, MAX of Bay Ridge raised $21,999 for the Christian J. Santo Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Brooklyn that aims to support and provide financial assistance in the field of education, health, and sports to children and families in need (Christiancares.com). In recognition of Debra and Gary Mirabella’s unmatched commitment and transformational impact, the Mirabella’s were honored with the Big Heart Award at the 2025 Growth Summit, hosted in February.
About MAX Fitness & Wellness Center
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center is a leading health and wellness franchise focused on transforming lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. With its inclusive approach and innovative programs like My Wellness Coach, MAX Fitness and Wellness Center empowers members to achieve their health and wellness goals. Learn more about franchise opportunities with MAX Fitness and Wellness Center here.
About Fit Franchise Brands
Founded in 2023, Fit Franchise Brands unites MAX Fitness and Wellness Center (formerly The MAX Challenge) and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping under one umbrella. Committed to empowering franchisees, Fit Franchise Brands provides the tools and support needed to deliver transformative fitness experiences. By fostering strong communities, embracing innovation, and driving growth, the company continues to elevate the fitness franchising industry. Learn more at FitFranchiseBrands.com.
Contact
MAX Fitness and Wellness CenterContact
Madison Stein
800-710-0695
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
Madison Stein
800-710-0695
https://fitfranchisebrands.com/
Categories