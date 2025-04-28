Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Introduce The Thrive In 2025 Event to Help People Step Into the Booming Knowledge Economy
Learn how to turn your skills and story into income and impact in the industry of the future at this free 3-day Thrive In 2025 Event.
Palm Beach, FL, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The fastest-growing industry in the world is built around one powerful idea: people will pay to learn from people they trust. And now, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are showing everyday people how to join it. Their brand-new Thrive In 2025 Event will stream globally and free from May 15–17, 2025.
This 3-day online experience is a masterclass in how to step into the knowledge industry—the $1 billion-a-day economy where people create real income by sharing what they know. Whether it’s a skill, a story, or a passion, Thrive In 2025 offers a clear roadmap to turn it into something scalable and sustainable.
The speaker lineup includes world-renowned mentors like Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Lisa Nichols, Gary Brecka, and Jillian Turecki, with a special surprise appearance from an Academy Award-winning actor whose journey from uncertainty to reinvention has captivated millions.
“The world doesn’t need more noise. It needs more people sharing what really works,” said Graziosi. “This event will help people build businesses that are simple, scalable, and built on something they already have—what’s in their mind.”
Each day begins at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, with sessions running 2–3 hours. Attendees will walk away with a complete plan to launch a digital product, coaching program, course, or community built around their expertise or life experience.
The Thrive In 2025 Event will cover:
What the knowledge industry is and why it’s exploding
How to identify what you already know that others need
How to turn it into an offer, message, and business
How to reach people online using today’s tools (with no tech overwhelm)
How to use AI to simplify, scale, and succeed faster
This isn’t about hype or theory—it’s about handing everyday people the tools and strategies to thrive in a new economy. Robbins and Graziosi have already helped over 1 million students break into the knowledge industry. Now, they’re making it more accessible than ever before.
Registration is free but limited - To reserve your spot for the Thrive In 2025 Event, please click here.
About Tony Robbins:
Tony Robbins is a global entrepreneur, bestselling author, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. His work has impacted over 50 million people through live events, books, digital programs, and coaching. Robbins is also a partner in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined annual revenue of over $7 billion.
About Tony Robbins:
Tony Robbins is a global entrepreneur, bestselling author, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. His work has impacted over 50 million people through live events, books, digital programs, and coaching. Robbins is also a partner in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined annual revenue of over $7 billion.
Contact
Kari Keating
757-645-5957
