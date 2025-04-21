WeKinFolk Launches First-of-Its-Kind "Verfied Cultural Storyteller Badge" Uplifting Truth, Honoring Legacy, Amplifying Real Voices
Alerts everyone about the new verified badge that the WeKinFolk Platform is presenting to those members who exemplify truth and honor in their telling of black stories and culture.
Las Vegas, NV, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move to redefine what it means to be “verified” online, WeKinFolk is proud to introduce the Verified Cultural Storyteller Badge — a badge of honor awarded not for popularity, but for purpose.
Unlike traditional verification, this badge spotlights creators who preserve culture, share untold truths, document local history, and uplift the voices of their communities. It is a symbol of authenticity, contribution, and cultural integrity.
“The world doesn’t need more influencers — it needs more truth-tellers. This badge is for them.” -Ernest L. Manning Jr., CEO
Creators, historians, poets, educators, and everyday people will be eligible through community nominations and platform review. Once awarded, these badges will elevate content visibility, support monetization, and offer tools to expand their storytelling impact.
With this badge, WeKinFolk is doing what other platforms won’t — honoring the storytellers who keep our culture alive.
To apply or nominate a cultural storyteller, visit https://wekinfolk.com.
Download the app on the Google and Apple Stores.
Ernest Manning Jr.
702-738-3593
https://wekinfolk.com
