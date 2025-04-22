Future 500 Releases Annual “Force for Good Forecast” Identifying the Top Trends Likely to Reshape Corporate Responsibility and Environmental Advocacy in 2025
Energy policy veteran Bob Stout and Future 500 will host a webinar to share exclusive insights and explore opportunities for collaboration and durable solutions.
San Francisco, CA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Future 500, a non-profit consultancy dedicated to building trust between companies, advocates, investors, and philanthropists to advance business as a force for good, has released its much-anticipated 2025 Force for Good Forecast (FFGF25). The annual report, which is freely accessible to the public, provides crucial insights into the year’s most pressing social and environmental trends, offering clarity on how to navigate an increasingly polarized landscape.
“With the new administration reshaping corporate responsibility and anti-ESG activism on the rise, 2025 will be marked by growing politicization of climate issues, environmental justice, and corporate inclusion efforts,” said Erik Wohlgemuth, CEO of Future 500. “Companies are facing challenges from both the political left and right. Yet amidst this conflict lies significant potential for collaboration in the pursuit of progress. The Force for Good Forecast offers a clear analysis of the critical challenges and opportunities ahead, assisting companies and civil society in aligning their strategies with evolving societal expectations.”
The report highlights the key trends likely to affect corporations and their stakeholders, including a surge in environmental philanthropy and activism as donors and advocacy groups respond to political shifts and threats to social and environmental policies. Companies face increasing pressure from investors, NGOs, consumers, and regulators to show progress on sustainability while mounting political scrutiny and anti-ESG activism and litigation force them to reassess their community, workforce, climate, and social equity efforts.
Meanwhile, technological innovations, emerging regulations across corporate value chains, and evolving advocacy strategies will drive continued progress in tackling methane emissions, plastic waste, and the responsible sourcing of critical minerals for the energy transition.
Future 500’s approach fosters collaboration and trust among unconventional allies, including corporate executives, grassroots advocates, philanthropists, and environmental organizations. The FFGF25 reflects that commitment by offering practical guidance for finding common ground to progress enduring solutions.
Key topics covered in the 2025 report include:
- “Trump Bump” in Environmental Philanthropy & Activism
- Companies & Advocates Lawyer Up
- Transparency on Methane Emissions
- Critical Minerals at a Stoplight
- New Currents in the Electric Grid
- Greenhushing or ESG Retreat?
- Solving Solvents
- Disclosures on Hold but Not Out of the Picture
- Plastics Advocacy at the Crossroads
Future 500 will host a LinkedIn webinar on Wednesday, April 30, at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET, where its team will share insights from the report for businesses, journalists, policymakers, investors, and advocacy groups interested in exploring ways to adapt to the evolving landscape. The event will feature guest speaker Bob Stout, Senior Fellow at Future 500, Senior Advisor to the Natural Gas Innovation Network, and Senior Fellow at the Duke Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability, who will share insights on the strong business case for regulating methane – one of the priority issues covered in the report.
Reserve your spot at the webinar here.
About Future 500:
Future 500 is a non-profit consultancy specializing in stakeholder engagement, sustainability strategy, and responsible communication. For three decades, we have helped companies, advocates, investors, and philanthropists work together to tackle the world’s most pressing sustainability issues. Our mission is to build trust between unusual allies and advance business as a force for good. Learn more at Future500.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.
