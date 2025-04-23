Legends Unite in Phoenix; World-Class Martial Arts Event

Hollywood meets high-impact heroism at the Israeli Martial Arts Hall of Honors, a gala & weekend recognizing global legends in martial arts. Train with 35 legends. Held during the prestigious FIMA International Training & Awards Weekend (FITA 2025), honoring icons like Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Dan “The Beast” Severn, and Benny “The Jet” Urquidez, alongside pioneers of Krav Maga, BJJ, and edged weapons mastery. Witness history. Network with UFC champions & Grandmasters.