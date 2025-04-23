Legends Unite in Phoenix; World-Class Martial Arts Event
Hollywood meets high-impact heroism at the Israeli Martial Arts Hall of Honors, a gala & weekend recognizing global legends in martial arts. Train with 35 legends. Held during the prestigious FIMA International Training & Awards Weekend (FITA 2025), honoring icons like Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Dan “The Beast” Severn, and Benny “The Jet” Urquidez, alongside pioneers of Krav Maga, BJJ, and edged weapons mastery. Witness history. Network with UFC champions & Grandmasters.
Phoenix, AZ, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- pages.thefima.com
Legends Unite in Phoenix; World-Class Martial Arts Event set for May 2–4, 2025
Train with Icons. Connect with Champions. Celebrate Excellence.
Prepare to witness history in the making as more than 35 world-renowned martial arts legends gather under one roof for the highly anticipated FIMA International Training & Awards (FITA) Weekend, May 2–4, 2025, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience offers 20 hours of elite training and 35+ expert-led seminars featuring UFC Hall of Famers, global Krav Maga leaders, BJJ masters, edged weapons experts, and kickboxing world champions. Participants will have the rare opportunity to train one-on-one with some of the most influential names in the martial arts world.
Confirmed Legends Include:
Eyal Yanilov – Founder of KMG Global
Dan “The Beast” Severn – UFC Hall of Fame Legend
Don "The Dragon" Wilson – American Kickboxing Icon, Film Star, & International Sports Hall of Fame Inductee
Benny “The Jet” Urquidez – 6x Kickboxing World Champion
Carlos Machado – 6X Pan-Am BJJ Champion
Shihan Dana Abbott – Global Sword & Weapons Expert
Avi Abeceedon, Alain Cohen, Chris Lytle, John Whitman, Nir Maman, Amir Boaron, Julius Melegrito, Moti Horenstein – and many more.
More Than Just Training – Celebrate with the Best
Friday, May 2: Kick off the weekend at an exclusive Cocktail Party with the masters.
Saturday, May 3: Attend the Israeli Martial Arts Hall of Honors Awards Ceremony & Dinner, a prestigious evening recognizing excellence and legacy in martial arts.
“This is more than an event—it’s a global celebration of martial arts culture, connection, and commitment,” said Lori Weintraub, Executive Director of FIMA. “Whether you’re a seasoned martial artist or an inspired enthusiast, FITA 2025offers something unforgettable for everyone.”
Location: Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North, 1515 N 44th Street – Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport.
Open to All: Martial artists, fans, and practitioners of all levels are welcome.
Register Now & Join the Movement Spaces are limited. For the full lineup, schedule, and registration, visit: https://pages.thefima.com/fita-2025.
About FIMA
The Federation of Israeli Martial Arts (FIMA) is dedicated to promoting excellence, education, and cultural connection through Israeli martial arts. Our annual FITA event unites global leaders and rising talents to celebrate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of martial artists.
