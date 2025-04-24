A New Destination for Weddings & Elopements: The Say I Do Chapel Opens Its Doors in Las Vegas
Opening of the Say I Do Chapel, 628 S Las Vegas Blvd., offering wedding and elopement services in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas, NV, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new chapter in wedding celebrations begins today as the Say I Do Chapel, officially opens its doors, offering couples an intimate, elegant space to exchange vows with ease, grace, and timeless beauty.
Operated by a passionate duo Diana and Jun, the Say I Do Chapel redefines the wedding experience by eliminating the pressure of consultations and sales meetings. Couples can effortlessly book their wedding or elopement online with clear, upfront pricing, making it, one of the most refreshing and approachable options for modern love stories.
The chapel’s romantic setting, features soft ambient lighting, a beautifully manicured façade, and luxurious décor designed to elevate every moment. Jun, an award-winning photographer with over a decade of experience, ensures each couple leaves with breathtaking images that capture the heart of the couple’s day.
“We wanted to create a space where couples could focus solely on each other, surrounded by beauty and genuine care,” said Diana. “The Say I Do Chapel is about simplicity, sincerity, and unforgettable memories.”
The Say I Do Chapel is now open for bookings at sayidochapel.com.
About the Say I Do Chapel
The Say I Do Chapel is an intimate wedding and elopement venue operated by Diana and Jun. With effortless online booking, transparent pricing, and personalized service, it offers couples a romantic, stress-free way to celebrate their love.
Jun Jung
702-844-8919
https://sayidochapel.com
