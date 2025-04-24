Daytoon Announces New Vice President of Communications
Wilmington, NC, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daytoon Inc., the parent company of Blue Shark Vodka and Hacienda Chactun Tequila, announces a new Vice President of Communications. Ashley Morris, current public relations director, will oversee a vice president role in the spirits company.
In her new role, Morris will lead the company’s communications strategy, enhance brand visibility and stakeholder engagement. Her background in journalism and extensive experience in press relations position her to effectively advance Daytoon’s messaging and public presence.
“We are excited to have Ashley step into this critical leadership role,” said Mark Bloomquist, founder of Daytoon Inc. “Her expertise and dedication will be invaluable as we continue to grow our brands and connect with consumers and partners.”
Daytoon, Inc. continues to expand its footprint in the spirits industry, with a focus on quality products and community engagement. Morris helped Blue Shark Vodka increase visibility across the Carolinas in its initial expansion during the last four years.
Morris said she was looking forward to moving the needle forward at Daytoon Inc. and helping create new partnerships between the company and the communities it serves. “The spirits created by Daytoon Inc. showcase a commitment to industry craftsmanship and a dedication to showcasing the best North Carolina-grown ingredients. As a media professional, I am excited to share the story of Daytoon’s excellence and company values with new markets and show off what North Carolina has to offer to the spirits industry.”
