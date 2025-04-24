Elisabeth Bernhardt Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Diego, CA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing.
About Elisabeth Bernhardt
Elisabeth Bernhardt is the owner of Imagine Design & Graphics, a premier printing and graphic design studio based in San Diego, California. The full-service firm has built a national clientele through its comprehensive print marketing solutions, ranging from business collateral and restaurant menus to custom invitations and promotional materials. The studio specializes in direct mail marketing campaigns, including EDDM® services and high-quality headshot printing for professional models and actors.
With over 15 years’ experience, Bernhardt has helped countless independently owned franchises, businesses and individuals with logos, business cards, forms, postcards, large format, and other branded supporting collateral.
Skilled in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign, Bernhardt holds a B.A.in graphic design from San Diego University and received a Digital Design Diploma from The Art Institutes.
For more information visit: https://imaginedesigngraphics.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
