Native Co-Owned Accounting Firm Launches to Strengthen Financial Stewardship for Tribal and Public Sector Clients
Grinding Rock CPAs & Advisors leverages 30+ years of experience providing financial clarity, technical accounting prowess, and cultural respect to tribal governments and enterprises.
Placerville, CA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grinding Rock CPAs and Advisors (Grinding Rock CPAs) proudly announces its official launch as a trusted provider of financial audit, assurance, and advisory solutions for tribal governments, tribal enterprises, state and local governments, and non-profit organizations.
A Native American and minority-owned accounting firm, Grinding Rock CPAs is uniquely structured through shared ownership between the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians and service providers with over 30 years of experience. This partnership blends deep cultural understanding with top-tier financial expertise, creating a firm that is both community-driven and client-focused.
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, through its Section 17 Development Corporation Acorn Enterprises (www.acornenterprises.org), holds a direct ownership role under the leadership of Chairwoman Regina Cuellar. “Our community has long prioritized financial independence and self-determination,” said Chairwoman Cuellar. “Launching Grinding Rock CPAs is a powerful next step in strengthening tribal financial sovereignty. By combining cultural insight with financial excellence, we are building a lasting legacy for our people and the communities we serve.”
Grinding Rock CPAs offers tailored audit, assurance, and advisory services rooted in the values of integrity, respect, and accountability. With decades of experience working closely with tribal governments, tribal enterprises – including gaming and hospitality – and public sector organizations, the firm understands the complex financial reporting, compliance, and risk management needs unique to these industries.
“As advisors, our mission goes beyond numbers—we focus on building trust and empowering organizations to achieve their strategic objectives,” said Rodrigo Macias, Assurance and Advisory Partner. “Our approach is grounded in technical precision and a deep respect for the communities we serve.”
The firm’s services include independent verification of financial and operational data, ensuring compliance, transparency, and confidence among stakeholders. Grinding Rock CPAs is committed to delivering solutions that reinforce financial stability while supporting long-term economic growth and cultural resilience.
For more information about Grinding Rock CPAs and Advisors, visit www.grindingrockcpa.com
For more information about Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, visit https://www.shinglespringsrancheria.com
Kristofer Lenz
310-571-8076
kailos.ai
