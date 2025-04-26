International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) Appoints Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D
Greenville, SC, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IVC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative health and wellness products.
Nora brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and quality management systems, with deep expertise in cGMP, QMS, FSMA/FSVP, training, auditing, labeling, and supplier qualifications. Her leadership has consistently driven excellence across the dietary supplement and consumer health industries.
She is an active industry leader, currently serving on the boards of several influential initiatives including the Supplement Safety & Compliance Initiative (SSCI), the Southern California Dietary Supplement Consortium, American Herbal Product Association and the Technical Working Group - SQF Food Safety Code: Dietary Supplement, Edition 10.
In her new role, Nora will lead IVC’s Quality, Regulatory, and R&D functions, focusing on driving process improvements, strengthening our culture of quality, and establishing robust, measurable KPIs. A champion of continuous learning and operational excellence, she is also spearheading comprehensive GMP training initiatives across the organization.
“Nora’s leadership and vision will play a vital role in ensuring that every product we manufacture not only meets regulatory standards but exceeds our customers’ expectations for quality and safety,” said John Torphy, CEO. "Her impact will be seen in the enhanced trust, reliability, and innovation behind every IVC product—whether on the retail shelf or across eCommerce platforms."
With Nora Dowell at the helm of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, IVC is poised to elevate its standards and continue delivering trusted, high-performing products to consumers around the world. Her proven track record and passion for excellence aligns seamlessly with IVC’s mission to enhance global health through science-backed innovation and uncompromising quality. We look forward to the leadership and expertise Nora brings as we enter this exciting new chapter of growth and transformation.
About International Vitamin Corporation (IVC):
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) is the #1 private label vitamin and supplements manufacturer in the United States, with over 70 years of experience and success.
Our products can be found in over 50,000 retail locations through partnerships with the world’s leading retailers and brands. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the health and wellness industry, IVC is known for its advanced manufacturing technologies, superior supply chain, and commitment to product innovation and quality. We offer a wide range of delivery forms – including softgels, tablets, gummies, powders, and more. IVC is dedicated to manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement.
At IVC, we’re on a mission to inspire healthier lives through accessible, high-quality wellness solutions.
