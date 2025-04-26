International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) Appoints Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D

IVC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative health and wellness products. Nora brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and quality management systems, with deep expertise in cGMP, QMS, FSMA/FSVP, training, auditing, labeling, and supplier qualifications.