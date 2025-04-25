Love Our City Fest 2025: Star-Studded Fundraiser Aims to Raise $350,000 for Families in Crisis

Love Our City Fest 2025, hosted by Austin Disaster Relief Network, is a dynamic, family-friendly fundraiser featuring Tauren Wells, DJ D-Lite, Shaun P, and more. Held at Mueller Lake Park on May 3, the event aims to raise $350,000 to support local children and families in crisis through food programs, relief kits, and emotional care.