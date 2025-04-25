Love Our City Fest 2025: Star-Studded Fundraiser Aims to Raise $350,000 for Families in Crisis
Love Our City Fest 2025, hosted by Austin Disaster Relief Network, is a dynamic, family-friendly fundraiser featuring Tauren Wells, DJ D-Lite, Shaun P, and more. Held at Mueller Lake Park on May 3, the event aims to raise $350,000 to support local children and families in crisis through food programs, relief kits, and emotional care.
Austin, TX, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Austin Disaster Relief Network Hosts “Love Our City Fest” with Star-Studded Lineup to Raise $350,000 for Children, Families, and Communities in Crisis
The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is proud to present the inaugural Love Our City Fest, a vibrant, family-friendly fundraising festival and free concert, celebrating unity, hope, and community resilience—taking place Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX.
The event features a free concert headlined by Tauren Wells, a multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated artist, along with other high-energy, purpose-driven performances from national and local talents, including:
J Sanch – award-winning beatboxer and loopstation performer
Shaun P – dynamic worship artist and producer
DJ DLite - decades of faith-filled hip-hop, urban gospel, and old-school vibes
All hosted by the dynamic MC duo, Bradley Rapier (Emmy-nominated choreographer, founder of Groove Theory) and his powerhouse wife, Joanie Rapier, both known for leading with passion and creativity.
Tickets: $20 General Admission, which includes raffle entries, hydration zone access, kids’ activity passes, and an ADRN Go Bag. Purchase at LoveOurCityFest.org.
Ticket Sales support the $350,000 Fundraising Goal
With a $350,000 fundraising goal, this festival is more than a celebration—it’s a lifeline. Funds will support crisis-related initiatives that support low-income students and families across Austin, including:
• Summer Food Programs and the Adopt-a-School Hunger Initiative
• Essential Relief Kits (2,500 hygiene kits and gift cards ready for rapid deployment)
• Emotional and Spiritual Crisis Support for children facing instability
• Community Outreach Internships to empower teens with leadership and purpose
• Back-to-School Programs offering shoes, backpacks, and supplies
“We continue to see firsthand how disasters and crises impact entire households in ways that many are unaware of. As economic hardship grows, especially in Title I schools, children are bearing the burden of food insecurity, crisis, and trauma,” said Dr. Dwight Bailey, Executive Director of ADRN. “Love Our City Fest is our way of joyfully coming together to meet those needs—through music, celebration, and radical generosity.”
In addition to live music, the festival will include:
• Family Fun Zones: games, raffles, giveaways, and activity booths
• Local Vendors & Food Trucks: Promised Grounds, Kona Ice, Bead Project, Story Ministry, Donut NV, House Amao, YoYo Bubble Tea, Vegan Treats by Tiffany
• Emotional & Spiritual Care Hub: offering on-site prayer and Critical Incident Stress Management
Why It Matters
Over 60% of Austin ISD students will be economically disadvantaged by 2026. Crisis-related absenteeism, lack of supplies, and trauma continue to block youth from education and future success. ADRN’s holistic care model—physical, emotional, and spiritual—offers tangible hope and healing.
Event Details
• Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
• Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Concert begins at 3:00 PM)
• Location: Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
• Tickets: $20 | Kids 5 and under free | https://loveourcityfest.org
About ADRN
The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) equips, empowers, and mobilizes churches, organizations, and volunteers to serve disaster survivors and families in crisis. From providing emergency relief to long-term support, ADRN ensures that families across Austin and beyond can find hope, healing, and restoration.
Media Contact
Alistair Perumal
Senior Director of Advancement
Austin Disaster Relief Network
347-654-1111
alistair@adrntx.org
The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is proud to present the inaugural Love Our City Fest, a vibrant, family-friendly fundraising festival and free concert, celebrating unity, hope, and community resilience—taking place Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX.
The event features a free concert headlined by Tauren Wells, a multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated artist, along with other high-energy, purpose-driven performances from national and local talents, including:
J Sanch – award-winning beatboxer and loopstation performer
Shaun P – dynamic worship artist and producer
DJ DLite - decades of faith-filled hip-hop, urban gospel, and old-school vibes
All hosted by the dynamic MC duo, Bradley Rapier (Emmy-nominated choreographer, founder of Groove Theory) and his powerhouse wife, Joanie Rapier, both known for leading with passion and creativity.
Tickets: $20 General Admission, which includes raffle entries, hydration zone access, kids’ activity passes, and an ADRN Go Bag. Purchase at LoveOurCityFest.org.
Ticket Sales support the $350,000 Fundraising Goal
With a $350,000 fundraising goal, this festival is more than a celebration—it’s a lifeline. Funds will support crisis-related initiatives that support low-income students and families across Austin, including:
• Summer Food Programs and the Adopt-a-School Hunger Initiative
• Essential Relief Kits (2,500 hygiene kits and gift cards ready for rapid deployment)
• Emotional and Spiritual Crisis Support for children facing instability
• Community Outreach Internships to empower teens with leadership and purpose
• Back-to-School Programs offering shoes, backpacks, and supplies
“We continue to see firsthand how disasters and crises impact entire households in ways that many are unaware of. As economic hardship grows, especially in Title I schools, children are bearing the burden of food insecurity, crisis, and trauma,” said Dr. Dwight Bailey, Executive Director of ADRN. “Love Our City Fest is our way of joyfully coming together to meet those needs—through music, celebration, and radical generosity.”
In addition to live music, the festival will include:
• Family Fun Zones: games, raffles, giveaways, and activity booths
• Local Vendors & Food Trucks: Promised Grounds, Kona Ice, Bead Project, Story Ministry, Donut NV, House Amao, YoYo Bubble Tea, Vegan Treats by Tiffany
• Emotional & Spiritual Care Hub: offering on-site prayer and Critical Incident Stress Management
Why It Matters
Over 60% of Austin ISD students will be economically disadvantaged by 2026. Crisis-related absenteeism, lack of supplies, and trauma continue to block youth from education and future success. ADRN’s holistic care model—physical, emotional, and spiritual—offers tangible hope and healing.
Event Details
• Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
• Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Concert begins at 3:00 PM)
• Location: Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
• Tickets: $20 | Kids 5 and under free | https://loveourcityfest.org
About ADRN
The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) equips, empowers, and mobilizes churches, organizations, and volunteers to serve disaster survivors and families in crisis. From providing emergency relief to long-term support, ADRN ensures that families across Austin and beyond can find hope, healing, and restoration.
Media Contact
Alistair Perumal
Senior Director of Advancement
Austin Disaster Relief Network
347-654-1111
alistair@adrntx.org
Contact
Austin Disaster Relief NetworkContact
Alistair Perumal
347-654-1111
https://loveourcity.org
Alistair Perumal
347-654-1111
https://loveourcity.org
Multimedia
Categories