Online Wing Chun School Aims to Fix the Art's Broken Foundations
Sifu Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute, has launched an online Wing Chun school designed to fix the art’s broken foundations. His new platform offers a structured curriculum, clear step-by-step instruction, and a global community for serious students. The goal: to give students around the world the opportunity to build the kind of Wing Chun foundation most never get — no matter where they live.
Palm Coast, FL, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Breaking from the constraints of tradition, geography, and outdated ideas, Sifu Adam Williss has launched a first-of-its-kind online Wing Chun school — a global online training platform designed to redefine how Wing Chun is taught and practiced.
After nearly three decades of practicing and evolving the teaching methods of the art, Sifu Williss is opening the doors of his award-winning school, The Dragon Institute, to students around the world — no matter where they live.
His Online Wing Chun School is not just a course — it’s a progressive learning environment with several courses and resources built to systematically take students to higher levels.
The school offers a:
Structured curriculum from beginner to progressive higher levels
Detailed, step-by-step video instruction by Sifu Adam Williss
Solo drills, forms, and application concepts
Access to a global community of like-minded practitioners
New lessons and updates constantly released
“This isn’t just another online course. This is a community with access to game-changing resources previously unavailable to people,” Williss said. “It’s for those who want to be a part of our Wing Chun family and are willing to do the hard work necessary to live up to the standards of The Dragon Institute.”
“Without this, I couldn’t learn Wing Chun,” said Brandon, one of Sifu Adam’s online students. “Plus I love being part of a real Wing Chun family.”
Sifu Adam Williss is one of the most followed Wing Chun teachers in the world. Known for his bold, no-nonsense approach, he has made it his mission to bring clarity and practicality to an art often clouded by dogma and a lack of quality.
“Many people say Wing Chun can’t be taught online. They’re wrong,” said Sifu Adam Williss. “The truth is that a huge part of Wing Chun absolutely can be taught online — especially in the beginning years.”
He goes on to say that “the ones who refuse to believe Wing Chun can’t be taught online are clinging to the past — afraid of change, stuck in tradition, and terrified of losing control.”
But Sifu Adam Williss believes that there’s no stopping the technology revolution of Wing Chun. And that’s the exact statement his online school is saying - that the future of how Wing Chun is taught is now.
The Dragon Institute’s Online Wing Chun School is available now at dragoninst.com/online. Enrollment is open, and students can join from anywhere in the world.
After nearly three decades of practicing and evolving the teaching methods of the art, Sifu Williss is opening the doors of his award-winning school, The Dragon Institute, to students around the world — no matter where they live.
His Online Wing Chun School is not just a course — it’s a progressive learning environment with several courses and resources built to systematically take students to higher levels.
The school offers a:
Structured curriculum from beginner to progressive higher levels
Detailed, step-by-step video instruction by Sifu Adam Williss
Solo drills, forms, and application concepts
Access to a global community of like-minded practitioners
New lessons and updates constantly released
“This isn’t just another online course. This is a community with access to game-changing resources previously unavailable to people,” Williss said. “It’s for those who want to be a part of our Wing Chun family and are willing to do the hard work necessary to live up to the standards of The Dragon Institute.”
“Without this, I couldn’t learn Wing Chun,” said Brandon, one of Sifu Adam’s online students. “Plus I love being part of a real Wing Chun family.”
Sifu Adam Williss is one of the most followed Wing Chun teachers in the world. Known for his bold, no-nonsense approach, he has made it his mission to bring clarity and practicality to an art often clouded by dogma and a lack of quality.
“Many people say Wing Chun can’t be taught online. They’re wrong,” said Sifu Adam Williss. “The truth is that a huge part of Wing Chun absolutely can be taught online — especially in the beginning years.”
He goes on to say that “the ones who refuse to believe Wing Chun can’t be taught online are clinging to the past — afraid of change, stuck in tradition, and terrified of losing control.”
But Sifu Adam Williss believes that there’s no stopping the technology revolution of Wing Chun. And that’s the exact statement his online school is saying - that the future of how Wing Chun is taught is now.
The Dragon Institute’s Online Wing Chun School is available now at dragoninst.com/online. Enrollment is open, and students can join from anywhere in the world.
Contact
The Dragon InstituteContact
Elisabeth Williss
949-542-8470
https://www.dragoninst.com
Elisabeth Williss
949-542-8470
https://www.dragoninst.com
Categories