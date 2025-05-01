Tatouche Launches Ecommerce Platform for Beauty Devices
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tatouche.co, a leading e-commerce platform, has launched a dedicated beauty devices marketplace in Saudi Arabia, catering to the rising demand for anti-ageing solutions among women. With advanced at-home beauty tech like LED masks, microcurrent devices, and RF machines, Tatouche.co empowers women to achieve professional skincare results conveniently.
"Saudi women are increasingly investing in anti-ageing innovations," said , CEO at Tatouche.co. "Our curated selection of FDA-cleared and clinically tested devices ensures safety and efficacy, aligning with regional beauty trends."
The platform offers seamless shopping, expert guides, and exclusive launches, tapping into the Kingdom’s booming beauty market. Visit Tatouche.co to explore the collection.
"Saudi women are increasingly investing in anti-ageing innovations," said , CEO at Tatouche.co. "Our curated selection of FDA-cleared and clinically tested devices ensures safety and efficacy, aligning with regional beauty trends."
The platform offers seamless shopping, expert guides, and exclusive launches, tapping into the Kingdom’s booming beauty market. Visit Tatouche.co to explore the collection.
Contact
TatoucheContact
Calliroy Silveira
+971501284090
www.tatouche.co
Calliroy Silveira
+971501284090
www.tatouche.co
Categories