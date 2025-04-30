Bellevue Family Counseling Launches New Online Support Groups to Foster Connection, Healing, and Growth
Bellevue, WA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bellevue Family Counseling is proud to announce the launch of a series of new online support groups designed to provide compassionate, professional guidance in a safe and inclusive environment. With a growing demand for mental health resources and community-based support, these new offerings aim to help individuals and families navigate life’s challenges with resilience and connection.
Support groups are a proven method for improving emotional well-being by reducing feelings of isolation, offering validation and encouragement, and providing tools for coping. Participants often find comfort in knowing they are not alone, and the group format encourages shared wisdom and mutual growth.
“We believe healing happens in community,” said Marlon Familton, founder of Bellevue Family Counseling. “These groups are designed to meet people where they are — whether that’s in parenting, grief, anxiety, or navigating neurodiverse relationships.”
The new support groups include:
Parenting in The Flow
A transformative process that will help you become the parent your child needs you to be.
This innovative online group focuses on nervous system regulation. Through rewiring reactive patterns, participants reconnect with their authentic selves and restore inner security.
Men’s Social Connections
A virtual, supportive space for men to share experiences, develop social bonds, and gain tools to combat the solo-ness of life.
This group helps foster connection and emotional well-being through authentic conversation.
Eating Disorders Support Group
A confidential, compassionate environment for individuals affected by eating disorders.
Open to anyone impacted by anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, or disordered eating patterns — whether you're in recovery or just starting your journey.
Anxiety, Burnout, and Perfectionism
Find relief from the pressure of always needing to be “perfect.”
This group offers a safe space to explore the mental toll of high expectations and develop healthier ways to manage anxiety and perfectionistic thinking.
Coping with Loss
A support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one — recent or long past.
This group offers a confidential space to process grief and explore ways to create meaning and connection after loss.
Neurodiverse Individuals/Couples Support Group
Helping neurodiverse individuals and couples better understand and connect with one another.
Topics include communication, emotional needs, executive functioning, intimacy, sensory sensitivity, and more.
All groups are led by experienced and compassionate mental health professionals and are hosted virtually to ensure accessibility and convenience.
For more information on Bellevue Family Counseling and its full range of services, visit www.bellevuecounseling.net.
Contact
Marlon Familton
425-947-5030
www.bellevuecounseling.net
