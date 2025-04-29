Life West President Dr. Ron Oberstein Takes Top ICA Honor in Chiropractic
Hayward, CA, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With immense pride, Life Chiropractic College West shares the news that its President, Dr. Ron Oberstein, has been honored as the ICA Chiropractor of the Year—the highest award presented annually by the International Chiropractors Association (ICA). The award was conferred on April 4, 2025, during the Awards Banquet at the ICA’s 99th Annual Convention in Clearwater, Florida.
This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. Oberstein’s more than four decades of global impact, educational leadership, clinical excellence, and unwavering service to the chiropractic profession.
Dr. Oberstein has served as President of Life Chiropractic College West since 2016 and will retire from the role in June 2025. During his tenure, Life West has experienced transformational growth—expanding its global footprint, launching Life West Nebraska, introducing innovative academic programs like the Clinically Inspired Learning Curriculum, Global Service Trips, groundbreaking Preceptor Program and establishing the Nexus Brain Center. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping Life West into a technological, modern, mission-driven institution preparing the next generation of chiropractors.
Prior to his presidency, Dr. Oberstein practiced in both Boston and San Diego and served on the Life West Board of Regents for 25 years, including two years as Chairman. A Lifetime ICA Member and Fellow of the ICA (FICA), he has held multiple leadership roles in the organization, including Membership Chair, Board Member and Vice President. He also served as Chair of the Association of Chiropractic Colleges, further extending his influence in shaping the future of chiropractic education.
Together with his wife, Dr. Mary Oberstein, Dr. Oberstein co-founded Hand for Life, a nonprofit organization that delivers chiropractic care globally, with a special focus on underserved children and families throughout the USA and Mexico. The Obersteins have mentored hundreds of chiropractic students and graduates since 1986, and their legacy continues through their three daughters—Drs. Lauren, Morgan, and Sydney—who have all entered the chiropractic profession.
“It’s an incredible honor to be named ICA Chiropractor of the Year,” said Dr. Ron Oberstein. “This recognition isn’t just about my journey—it’s about the power of chiropractic to change lives, communities, and the world. My mission has always been clear: to lead with purpose, to serve with heart, and to elevate this profession to its highest potential. None of this would have been possible without the love and support of my wife, Dr. Mary, and my three daughters. This is just the beginning.”
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of Lasting Purpose: To Give, To Do, To Love, To Serve. The “Life West Advantage,” includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, Global Service Trip Initiatives, and its industry leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program. Life West offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree along with a Masters of Science and Diagnostic Imaging (MSDI), and operates one of the most advanced chiropractic health centers in the country.
Media Contact:
Name: Michael Davidson
Title: Senior Executive Director of Marketing-Admissions and Campus
Email: mdavidson@lifewest.edu
Website: www.lifewest.edu
