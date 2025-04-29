Deep Fission Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Corporate Board Member
Austin, TX, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Deep Fission, a nuclear technology company developing and deploying scalable small modular reactors a mile underground, as a Founding Member at the Corporate Board level.
“Deep Fission is redefining what’s possible for our energy landscape, pairing proven nuclear technology with bold engineering to deliver clean, reliable power from a mile beneath our feet,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Deep Fission who is paving the way for a strong energy future with innovation and ingenuity.”
“We’re honored to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a founding member,” said Liz Muller, CEO of Deep Fission. “Texas is poised to be a leader in deploying advanced nuclear technology, and we’re proud to be part of that momentum. The Alliance brings together the urgency, expertise, and vision needed to accelerate next-generation energy solutions. At Deep Fission, we believe scalable, underground reactors can deliver carbon-free nuclear power that’s faster to build, more cost-effective, and ready to meet Texas-sized demand.”
About Deep Fission
Deep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places small modular reactors a mile underground. The team of leading scientists, engineers, and visionaries is driven by a shared commitment to advancing safe, reliable, and affordable low-carbon energy solutions. The company is actively engaged with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and is pursuing commercial projects worldwide. For more information, visit deepfission.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
