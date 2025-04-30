Videate Unveils "Studio": the AI-Powered Platform That Can Instantly Update SaaS Product Videos
Videate, a leading provider of AI-driven video solutions for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of Videate Studio, an all-in-one platform that can automatically detect UI changes and update software training and promotion videos without re-recording. The new release, unveiled at the Chief Customer Summit in Silicon Valley, promises to dramatically reduce production time, slash support tickets, and eliminate the outdated content that frustrates users and hurts brand credibility.
The new release, unveiled at the Chief Customer Summit in Silicon Valley, promises to dramatically reduce production time, slash support tickets, and eliminate the outdated content that frustrates users and hurts brand credibility.
Why It Matters
A staggering number of SaaS companies waste precious resources re-recording product walkthroughs, only to have them become outdated whenever the UI or workflow changes.
Videate Studio solves this headache by going beyond basic screen capture: it records your software at the code level, with the ability to update with the push of a button any affected videos with new visuals, scripts, or voiceovers as your product evolves.
"We built Videate Studio to solve a fundamental problem: video content shouldn’t be a bottleneck for innovation," said Felicia McCrossin, Head of Product at Videate. "With Studio, SaaS teams can update, scale and globalize their video libraries instantly. It's about giving teams their time back—and giving customers the consistent, up-to-date experiences they expect."
Videate Studio integrates with knowledge bases, LMS platforms, and the broader Videate workflow, so it’s not an add-on: it is Videate, now more powerful than ever.
Customers can manage large libraries of how-to content, ensure multiple languages remain up to date, and preserve brand consistency—without the tedious manual fixes traditionally required.
Early Wins
In pilot programs, Videate clients reported:
- Up to 90% reduction in video creation and update time.
- 55% fewer support tickets linked to confusing, outdated videos.
- Real-time localization in 80 languages with 37 dialects using 660 voices.
Key Features in Videate Studio
Smart Updates
Videate’s AI-Agent “Dexter” detects any UI or workflow changes in your software and refreshes your video content—scripts, visuals, and voiceovers—without manual re-recording.
Batch Updates
Automatically update entire video libraries at once instead of editing one at a time. Perfect for SaaS releases involving multiple modules or large-scale rebrands.
Multi-Language Localization
Create region-specific voiceovers and subtitles in 50+ languages with a single click, ensuring global teams and customers get up-to-date content in their local language.
Code-Level Integration
Unlike screen recorders, Studio syncs with your software’s underlying workflows, drastically cutting down on repetitive tasks and guaranteeing speed and accuracy.
Enterprise Security & Scale
SOC2-compliant infrastructure offers peace of mind for large organizations managing thousands of tutorials. Roll out Studio across departments without hitting performance bottlenecks.
About Videate
Videate pioneered the AI-powered “software recording engine” to help SaaS companies keep product demos and training videos always accurate with minimal manual effort. Powered by SOC2-compliant infrastructure and trusted by top-tier names like Bitsight and Asana, Videate addresses the universal pain of maintaining up-to-date documentation in a fast-changing software environment. With Videate Studio, organizations can now create, manage, and auto-update entire video libraries at a fraction of the time it used to take—without sacrificing quality or security.
For more information, or to request a demo, visit Videate.io.
Ryan Arnett
949-697-8606
www.videate.io
