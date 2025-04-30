Videate Unveils "Studio": the AI-Powered Platform That Can Instantly Update SaaS Product Videos

Videate, a leading provider of AI-driven video solutions for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of Videate Studio, an all-in-one platform that can automatically detect UI changes and update software training and promotion videos without re-recording. The new release, unveiled at the Chief Customer Summit in Silicon Valley, promises to dramatically reduce production time, slash support tickets, and eliminate the outdated content that frustrates users and hurts brand credibility.