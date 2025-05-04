Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Caledon McLaughlin
Ontario, Canada, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Caledon McLaughlin which prepares to open on May 9th. Owners Prathiba Karthikeyan and Karthikeyan Ganesan have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Caledon McLaughlin, ON area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Massachusetts with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Prathiba said that as an MBA graduate and a mother of two boys, she has always placed great importance on education, not just academic achievement but also nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and encouraging creativity. It is her dream wanted to create a space where children are given the right foundation to grow and thrive in a supportive, forward-thinking environment that truly meets the needs of today’s world.
She went on to say that education in the Peel region is as diverse and dynamic as the community itself. While there is a strong emphasis on academic excellence, inclusivity, and innovation, many parents still express concerns about large class sizes, limited individual attention, and the pace of curriculum delivery in traditional school settings.
Prathiba believes that as a learning center rooted in this community, she is proud to complement the efforts of local schools by offering a more personalized and enriching program. Prathiba and Karthikeyan’s goal is to bridge these gaps by helping students build confidence, strengthen their critical thinking skills, and reach their full potential in a supportive and engaging environment.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Redmond can improve the academic performance of your child, call (905) 228-2323 or email caledonmclaughlin@bestbrains.com.
