17th & Granville Launches Subtle & Powerful Pride 2025 Collection Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities
Waldorf, MD, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Pride Month, 17th & Granville, the nonbinary-led lifestyle and clothing brand known for its gender-neutral design and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, proudly announces the launch of its Pride 2025 Collection — a curated line of subtly bold essentials made to celebrate and empower the LGBTQ+ community, with intentional emphasis on our bisexual, sapphic lesbian, transgender, and nonbinary family.
The new capsule collection includes gender-inclusive polos, t-shirts, bandanas, and socks, thoughtfully designed to honor queer identity with minimalist symbols, elevated basics, and affirming colorways that nod to Pride without compromising personal style. It’s visibility — made wearable.
“We believe Pride isn’t a trend. It’s everyday, lived truth. This collection is for those who celebrate quietly, proudly, and on their own terms,” said Anissa “Donny” Truitt, founder and creative director of 17th & Granville. “Subtlety is the category — not because we’re shrinking ourselves, but because we’re showing up in ways that feel true, sustainable, and authentic.”
In line with the brand’s ongoing mission to uplift BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices, a portion of the proceeds from this collection will support grassroots organizations focused on queer youth housing, gender-affirming care access, and mental health support for Black and Brown LGBTQ+ individuals.
Crafted from ethically sourced, ultra-soft cotton and recycled blends, the collection is available in inclusive sizing, with select pieces going up to 3X and others extending to 5X — continuing the brand’s commitment to radical accessibility and comfort-first fashion.
Whether you're showing solidarity, expressing identity, or simply dressing with intention, the Pride 2025 collection invites everyone to take up space in style — with purpose, presence, and pride.
The initial release will be on May 3, 2025 and the full collection will be available online May 15, 2025, exclusively at www.17thandgranville.com, and will remain live throughout the summer.
Anissa "Donny" Truitt
301-818-3885
www.17thandgranville.com
