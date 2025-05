17th & Granville Launches Subtle & Powerful Pride 2025 Collection Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities

Waldorf, MD, May 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- In celebration of Pride Month, 17th & Granville, the nonbinary-led lifestyle and clothing brand known for its gender-neutral design and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, proudly announces the launch of its Pride 2025 Collection — a curated line of subtly bold essentials made to celebrate and empower the LGBTQ+ community, with intentional emphasis on our bisexual, sapphic lesbian, transgender, and nonbinary family.The new capsule collection includes gender-inclusive polos, t-shirts, bandanas, and socks, thoughtfully designed to honor queer identity with minimalist symbols, elevated basics, and affirming colorways that nod to Pride without compromising personal style. It’s visibility — made wearable.“We believe Pride isn’t a trend. It’s everyday, lived truth. This collection is for those who celebrate quietly, proudly, and on their own terms,” said Anissa “Donny” Truitt, founder and creative director of 17th & Granville. “Subtlety is the category — not because we’re shrinking ourselves, but because we’re showing up in ways that feel true, sustainable, and authentic.”In line with the brand’s ongoing mission to uplift BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices, a portion of the proceeds from this collection will support grassroots organizations focused on queer youth housing, gender-affirming care access, and mental health support for Black and Brown LGBTQ+ individuals.Crafted from ethically sourced, ultra-soft cotton and recycled blends, the collection is available in inclusive sizing, with select pieces going up to 3X and others extending to 5X — continuing the brand’s commitment to radical accessibility and comfort-first fashion.Whether you're showing solidarity, expressing identity, or simply dressing with intention, the Pride 2025 collection invites everyone to take up space in style — with purpose, presence, and pride.The initial release will be on May 3, 2025 and the full collection will be available online May 15, 2025, exclusively at www.17thandgranville.com , and will remain live throughout the summer.