Mystery Penned by Former Principal of the Martin Agency is Released by The Oaklea Press
A former senior executive of The Martin Agency, the world-famous ad firm named “Ad Agency of the Year” three times by ADWEEK and known for creating the GEICO Gecko and “Virginia is for Lovers” has authored a murder mystery just released by The Oaklea Press that takes place during The Golden Age of Advertising.
Richmond, VA, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Oaklea Press has announced the release of “Man Man Murder Mystery,” a whodunit penned by Stephen Hawley Martin, a former principal of The Martin Agency, the iconic firm that has three times been named “Ad Agency of the Year” by ADWEEK magazine and boasts such clients as GEICO, CarMax, UPS, OREO, and Old Navy.
Martin said, ”Those of us who lived through it call the era portrayed in the TV series, Mad Men, The Golden Age of Advertising, and for good reason. It was a time like no other in the history of the business. So I decided to write a murder mystery set back then. I’m sure that my old colleagues will recognize most of the characters in the tale, although I’ve given them all different names to, as they used to say, protect the innocent. Some will no doubt recognize themselves.”
Stephen Hawley Martin was Martin’s Senior Vice President & Client Plans Director during the meteoric rise to prominence of the firm and was later President & CEO of a spinoff of The Martin Agency, Hawley Martin Partners.
“Man Man Murder Mystery” is available from Amazon as a Kindle ebook for $4.99, as a trade paperback for $14.99, in casebound hardcover for $24.99 and as an audio book from both Amazon and Audible for $4.99. Book stores and chains can order the trade paperback edition from Ingram by referencing ISBN 978-1-892538-92-5.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes fiction, business management, self-help, memoirs, biographies, science & technology and metaphysical titles. The firm has more than 200 books in print.
