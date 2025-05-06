Tatouche Expands Its Reach Across the GCC and Beyond with New eCommerce Platform and Kiosk Openings
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tatouche, a renowned name in luxury beauty, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eCommerce platform, bringing high-end, non-invasive beauty devices to Arab women across the GCC and beyond. With a focus on offering clinical-level results from the comfort of home, Tatouche is set to revolutionize the beauty industry in the region.
The newly launched platform will allow customers to conveniently shop for advanced beauty technologies that deliver professional results without the need for expensive clinic visits. The product range includes state-of-the-art IPL hair removal devices, facial rejuvenation tools, and more, all designed to meet the needs of modern women who demand both luxury and efficiency.
As part of its growth strategy, Tatouche plans to expand its presence across the GCC, with future plans to enter the Iraqi market. The company will offer direct-to-consumer shipping, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly, no matter where they are located in the region.
In addition, Tatouche will be opening kiosks in Riyadh and Jeddah, providing a hands-on experience for customers to explore the brand’s innovative beauty devices. This expansion underscores Tatouche’s commitment to becoming a household name in the beauty industry, offering both digital and physical touchpoints for customer engagement.
Tatouche’s innovative approach promises to bring convenience, luxury, and clinical-grade beauty results to women across the region, empowering them to achieve their skincare goals at home with ease. Explore the future of beauty with Tatouche today.
Calliroy Silveira
+971501284090
www.tatouche.co
