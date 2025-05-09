Philadelphia Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown: Fighting for a Better Future, In and Out of the Ring

National/East Coast Champ Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown (#2 @165lbs, #9 @154lbs, 7-1 record) is a Philly force. Beyond the ring, she champions youth empowerment, violence reduction, and mentorship. A dedicated mom, wife, and community leader, Nicole inspires future athletes and leaders.