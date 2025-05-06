VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
Charlotte, NC, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte.
This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold reimagining of what it means to shop, gather, and grow. The concept store and community hub officially opens June 7 in the Boileryard District.
“I used to spend my days flying — searching for direction in the literal skies. Earning my pilot’s license became my lifeline. But it was the years that followed that taught me what I was really chasing: meaning, connection, and the feeling of belonging,” says Allman.
After spending years working towards her pilot's license, flying small planes and helicopters, Allman found herself constantly on the move — volunteering in clinics, taking cooking classes in back-alley kitchens, and collecting stories, spices, and friendships across 49 countries.
“I didn’t come from an easy beginning,” Allman says. “But I carved my own path one step at a time, with curiosity as my compass.” That path led her to Charlotte — and to the creation of VOYAGE, a space designed to help other women find direction, beauty, and belonging close to home.
VOYAGE offers a globally curated collection of clothing and accessories, eco-conscious travel essentials, and expert-led workshops on everything from packing light to planning meaningful getaways. It’s a place to explore style and skills, discover new passions, and connect with others on a similar path.
“VOYAGE is a sanctuary,” says Allman. “A place for women to find the kinds of friendships, resources, and inspiration that we often think only exist far from home. I created it because I know what it feels like to long for escape — and to need a safe, beautiful place to land.”
The 2,285-square-foot space, located at 1824 Statesville Avenue, Suite 110, was developed in partnership with ATCO Properties & Management, and is inspired by the aesthetics of travel — think earthy textures, lush greenery, and cozy seating nooks meant to invite conversation and connection. A dedicated lounge area encourages community, and programming will include seasonal workshops, curated travel planning, and women-focused events.
“Camp North End embodies the values we hold dearly at VOYAGE – creativity, community and a deep sense of purpose,” said Wren. “The blend of historic charm invigorated by modern energy aligns beautifully with our vision to create a space that not only inspires but also equips women to explore, connect, and grow.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome VOYAGE to Camp North End,” said Tommy Mann, Development Director at Camp North End. “Ophelia’s vision is so much more than a storefront — it’s a living, breathing extension of the Camp North End community, where people come not only to shop but to share, learn, and build something lasting.”
VOYAGE joins a vibrant group of tenants in the Boileryard District including Black Moth Bars, Canteen, Gravity Sourdough Pizza, Hip Hop Smoothies, BLK MRKT, and more.
VOYAGE will operate Wednesday through Sunday, with hours and workshop schedules announced via @voyageclt on Instagram.
About Camp North End
Camp North End is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the U.S., transforming a historic 76-acre site into a dynamic hub of creativity, innovation, and culture. Learn more at https://camp.nc/ or follow @campnorthend on all platforms.
About ATCO
With over 80 years of real estate expertise, ATCO is dedicated to creating value through placemaking and community-forward development in key cities across the U.S. and Europe.
This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold reimagining of what it means to shop, gather, and grow. The concept store and community hub officially opens June 7 in the Boileryard District.
“I used to spend my days flying — searching for direction in the literal skies. Earning my pilot’s license became my lifeline. But it was the years that followed that taught me what I was really chasing: meaning, connection, and the feeling of belonging,” says Allman.
After spending years working towards her pilot's license, flying small planes and helicopters, Allman found herself constantly on the move — volunteering in clinics, taking cooking classes in back-alley kitchens, and collecting stories, spices, and friendships across 49 countries.
“I didn’t come from an easy beginning,” Allman says. “But I carved my own path one step at a time, with curiosity as my compass.” That path led her to Charlotte — and to the creation of VOYAGE, a space designed to help other women find direction, beauty, and belonging close to home.
VOYAGE offers a globally curated collection of clothing and accessories, eco-conscious travel essentials, and expert-led workshops on everything from packing light to planning meaningful getaways. It’s a place to explore style and skills, discover new passions, and connect with others on a similar path.
“VOYAGE is a sanctuary,” says Allman. “A place for women to find the kinds of friendships, resources, and inspiration that we often think only exist far from home. I created it because I know what it feels like to long for escape — and to need a safe, beautiful place to land.”
The 2,285-square-foot space, located at 1824 Statesville Avenue, Suite 110, was developed in partnership with ATCO Properties & Management, and is inspired by the aesthetics of travel — think earthy textures, lush greenery, and cozy seating nooks meant to invite conversation and connection. A dedicated lounge area encourages community, and programming will include seasonal workshops, curated travel planning, and women-focused events.
“Camp North End embodies the values we hold dearly at VOYAGE – creativity, community and a deep sense of purpose,” said Wren. “The blend of historic charm invigorated by modern energy aligns beautifully with our vision to create a space that not only inspires but also equips women to explore, connect, and grow.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome VOYAGE to Camp North End,” said Tommy Mann, Development Director at Camp North End. “Ophelia’s vision is so much more than a storefront — it’s a living, breathing extension of the Camp North End community, where people come not only to shop but to share, learn, and build something lasting.”
VOYAGE joins a vibrant group of tenants in the Boileryard District including Black Moth Bars, Canteen, Gravity Sourdough Pizza, Hip Hop Smoothies, BLK MRKT, and more.
VOYAGE will operate Wednesday through Sunday, with hours and workshop schedules announced via @voyageclt on Instagram.
About Camp North End
Camp North End is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the U.S., transforming a historic 76-acre site into a dynamic hub of creativity, innovation, and culture. Learn more at https://camp.nc/ or follow @campnorthend on all platforms.
About ATCO
With over 80 years of real estate expertise, ATCO is dedicated to creating value through placemaking and community-forward development in key cities across the U.S. and Europe.
Contact
VoyageContact
Ophelia Allman
540-282-9097
www.voyagebywren.com
Instagram: @voyageclt
Ophelia Allman
540-282-9097
www.voyagebywren.com
Instagram: @voyageclt
Categories