DIALOG Language Travel: High-Quality Language Travel and Language Stays Worldwide

DIALOG Sprachreisen, a leading provider of language travel, offers first-class language travel and language stays in 20 languages and currently 30 countries worldwide. The company's motto, "Into the country. Out with the language!", highlights the core idea of immersing participants directly into the culture and language of the destination country. Since January 2020, DIALOG Sprachreisen has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers.