DIALOG Language Travel: High-Quality Language Travel and Language Stays Worldwide
DIALOG Sprachreisen, a leading provider of language travel, offers first-class language travel and language stays in 20 languages and currently 30 countries worldwide. The company's motto, "Into the country. Out with the language!", highlights the core idea of immersing participants directly into the culture and language of the destination country. Since January 2020, DIALOG Sprachreisen has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers.
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DIALOG Sprachreisen, a leading provider of language travel, offers first-class language travel and language stays in 20 languages and currently 30 countries worldwide. The company's motto, "Into the country. Out with the language!" highlights the core idea of immersing participants directly into the culture and language of the destination country.
Since January 2020, DIALOG Language Travel has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers (FDSV e.V.). The company's offerings comply with the standards of DIN EN 14804, underscoring the high quality and professionalism of the language travel and language stays.
Diverse Language Courses for Different Levels
DIALOG Sprachreisen offers language courses for various levels in 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian. The carefully curated program includes a wide range of courses for participants who wish to deepen their language skills as part of educational leave. The courses are available both as group courses and individual lessons, allowing for concentrated and efficient training of general and specialized language skills.
Qualified Teachers and Tailored Instruction
The instruction at DIALOG Language Travel is always provided by native-speaking teachers with an academic degree and specialization in teaching the target language as a foreign language. This ensures high-quality teaching and an effective learning environment for participants.
Free Placement Tests and Catalog Orders
To assess the language level of participants, DIALOG Language Travel offers free placement tests for the world languages English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian. These tests are anonymous and non-binding.
Additionally, interested parties can download a free catalog from the website https://www.dialog.de/katalogbestellung/ or have it sent by mail. The catalog provides comprehensive information about the various language travel and language stay offerings.
Participant Testimonials
On the DIALOG Sprachreisen website, valuable testimonials from adults and students who have already undertaken language travel through DIALOG Language Travel can be found. These testimonials offer insights into the personal experiences and learning successes of the participants and highlight the quality and effectiveness of the language stays.
Conclusion
DIALOG Sprachreisen stands for high-quality language travel and language stays, as well as effective language instruction by qualified teachers. With a wide range of language courses in 20 languages and 30 countries worldwide, free placement tests, and a comprehensive catalog, DIALOG Language Travel offers an ideal opportunity to deepen language skills while experiencing the culture of the destination country.
For more information, please visit the DIALOG Language Travel website at www.dialog.de.
This press release was created to present the diverse offerings and high quality of the language travel and language stays provided by DIALOG Language Travel. It is aimed at those interested in deepening their language skills as part of educational leave and who value professional and qualified teachers.
Since January 2020, DIALOG Language Travel has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers (FDSV e.V.). The company's offerings comply with the standards of DIN EN 14804, underscoring the high quality and professionalism of the language travel and language stays.
Diverse Language Courses for Different Levels
DIALOG Sprachreisen offers language courses for various levels in 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian. The carefully curated program includes a wide range of courses for participants who wish to deepen their language skills as part of educational leave. The courses are available both as group courses and individual lessons, allowing for concentrated and efficient training of general and specialized language skills.
Qualified Teachers and Tailored Instruction
The instruction at DIALOG Language Travel is always provided by native-speaking teachers with an academic degree and specialization in teaching the target language as a foreign language. This ensures high-quality teaching and an effective learning environment for participants.
Free Placement Tests and Catalog Orders
To assess the language level of participants, DIALOG Language Travel offers free placement tests for the world languages English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian. These tests are anonymous and non-binding.
Additionally, interested parties can download a free catalog from the website https://www.dialog.de/katalogbestellung/ or have it sent by mail. The catalog provides comprehensive information about the various language travel and language stay offerings.
Participant Testimonials
On the DIALOG Sprachreisen website, valuable testimonials from adults and students who have already undertaken language travel through DIALOG Language Travel can be found. These testimonials offer insights into the personal experiences and learning successes of the participants and highlight the quality and effectiveness of the language stays.
Conclusion
DIALOG Sprachreisen stands for high-quality language travel and language stays, as well as effective language instruction by qualified teachers. With a wide range of language courses in 20 languages and 30 countries worldwide, free placement tests, and a comprehensive catalog, DIALOG Language Travel offers an ideal opportunity to deepen language skills while experiencing the culture of the destination country.
For more information, please visit the DIALOG Language Travel website at www.dialog.de.
This press release was created to present the diverse offerings and high quality of the language travel and language stays provided by DIALOG Language Travel. It is aimed at those interested in deepening their language skills as part of educational leave and who value professional and qualified teachers.
Contact
DIALOG SPRACHREISENContact
Severin Mäder
+43 49761286470
https://www.dialog.de/
Severin Mäder
+43 49761286470
https://www.dialog.de/
Categories