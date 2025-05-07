Pamela Poli DiSarro Featured in Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Westwood, MA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Poli DiSarro of Westwood, Massachusetts, will be featured in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Her full-page article will highlight and acknowledge her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of interior design. DiSarro will be included in the issue, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Pamela Poli DiSarro
Pamela Poli DiSarro is the founder of Boston Design Consultants, specializing in residential and commercial interior design. She is also an author and a spiritual, holistic, and tranformational life coach with REALeyes your Best Life.
Inspired by her mother’s love of interior design, Pamela was drawn to the field and opened her company after living in Italy where she worked as a model and managed a boutique. “I was inspired by my mother, who did a lot of interior design, and used to take me around looking at antiques," said Poli DiSarro.
Poli DiSarro published “It's All Good: How to Create Your Life on Purpose ... Rather Than Playing Victim to It” in 2019, and it was listed int the Top 10 self-help books in the United States. Inspired by her decades-long study of metaphysics and her work as a life coach, the book incorporates her perspective on a series of tragedies that struck her family, and how her attitude of trust, appreciation, and service allowed her to survive the unthinkable.
“It was the adage, ‘live and learn’ that led me to question the experiences in my own life and search for a better understanding of the human condition,” said Poli DiSarro. “The introduction to the book is an autobiographical window into my own journey providing a glimpse into some of my 'live and learn' moments.”
For more information or to purchase her book, visit: https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/its-all-good-how-to-create-your-life-on-purpose--rather-than-playing-victim-to-it_pamela-poli-disarro/24173658/
As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Poli DiSarro was recognized previously as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 and with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is one of the highest honors given by the organization.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Pamela Poli DiSarro
Pamela Poli DiSarro is the founder of Boston Design Consultants, specializing in residential and commercial interior design. She is also an author and a spiritual, holistic, and tranformational life coach with REALeyes your Best Life.
Inspired by her mother’s love of interior design, Pamela was drawn to the field and opened her company after living in Italy where she worked as a model and managed a boutique. “I was inspired by my mother, who did a lot of interior design, and used to take me around looking at antiques," said Poli DiSarro.
Poli DiSarro published “It's All Good: How to Create Your Life on Purpose ... Rather Than Playing Victim to It” in 2019, and it was listed int the Top 10 self-help books in the United States. Inspired by her decades-long study of metaphysics and her work as a life coach, the book incorporates her perspective on a series of tragedies that struck her family, and how her attitude of trust, appreciation, and service allowed her to survive the unthinkable.
“It was the adage, ‘live and learn’ that led me to question the experiences in my own life and search for a better understanding of the human condition,” said Poli DiSarro. “The introduction to the book is an autobiographical window into my own journey providing a glimpse into some of my 'live and learn' moments.”
For more information or to purchase her book, visit: https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/its-all-good-how-to-create-your-life-on-purpose--rather-than-playing-victim-to-it_pamela-poli-disarro/24173658/
As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Poli DiSarro was recognized previously as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 and with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is one of the highest honors given by the organization.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories