Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 17-20, 2025
The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa celebrates its one-year anniversary at The National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, May 17-20, 2025. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to the foodservice industry. Congratulations, Ivan.
Chicago, IL, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa celebrates its first anniversary at the most trusted foodservice event, The 2025 National Restaurant Association Show. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to join peers from across the industry at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, May 17-20, 2025.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, ”It’s been an exciting and successful first year and we’re looking forward to the opportunity for more industry decision-makers to try our salsa!”
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa was featured in Inc. Magazine’s “5 Top Trends Changing the Food and Beverage Industry” at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. Tierra Negra was a finalist in the 2025 Expo West NEXTY Awards “Spice and Condiments” category. And it was a finalist for the 3rd annual Albertsons Innovation Launchpad Competition in the “Global Flavors” category.
“We’re excited to add that Tierra Negra is on the shelves of many independently owned, local, and regional stores.”
Ivan Gutierrez says, ”Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood in our family-owned restaurants. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all at the culinary foodservice innovation event.”
The National Restaurant Association Show is the must-attend event for every member of the restaurant and foodservice industry. The show offers 900+ product categories and features 2,000+ exhibitors, along with insights from 70+ expert speakers. Attendees can enjoy networking opportunities, explore cutting-edge equipment, and sample new flavors while gaining insights into emerging trends. This epicenter of foodservice evolution provides operational solutions and revenue stream opportunities, shaping the industry's future.
Join Ivan Gutierrez at The National Restaurant Association Show that's setting the table for the next generation of foodservice excellence. The show is for restaurant and foodservice professionals and is not open to the general public.
This authentic dark salsa was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting food entrepreneurs. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on more store shelves.”
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using century-old ingredients for the modern world. Tierra Negra is a unique blend of olive oil, dried chili peppers, and all-natural ingredients like onion and garlic. Ivan’s special combination of seasonings gives it an explosion of flavor without any preservatives. This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more. You can purchase this unique Mexican dark salsa directly at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa can be purchased at: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin, Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willowbrook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn. Our newest is Veronica’s Fresh Produce in Yakima, Washington. And more to be announced soon.
It is also available at the following Meijer Supermarket locations as part of their Favorites section: Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Elgin, Machesney Park, McHenry, Oswego, Plainfield, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, Round Lake Beach, Saint Charles, and Sycamore.
This is a fabulous opportunity for Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa to showcase at The National Restaurant Association Show and into the foodservice ecosystem with qualified buyers from all 50 states and 124 countries. For foodservice professionals, see details about the event at www.nationalrestaurantshow.com
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
Ivan Gutierrez
1-708-428-3205
www.tierranegrasalsa.com
