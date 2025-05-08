Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 17-20, 2025

The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa celebrates its one-year anniversary at The National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, May 17-20, 2025. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to the foodservice industry­. Congratulations, Ivan.