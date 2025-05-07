Test Study by Prowess Consulting Compares the Dell PowerStore 500T Solution and IBM FlashSystem 5300 Solution
A recent study by Prowess Consulting concluded the Dell™ PowerStore™ 500T solution is a compelling enterprise storage choice, offering outstanding performance, efficiency, usability, and cost savings. The PowerStore 500T solution outperformed the IBM FlashSystem® 5300 solution in several key performance indicators: latency, performance, DRR, unified storage, and user-friendly management. For example, the PowerStore 500T showed 52 times lower maximum average latency than the IBM FlashSystem.
Bellevue, WA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Data-centric organizations rely on proven metrics that help inform business-critical decisions about storage investments. Key performance indicators (KPIs) provide this hard evidence, such as workload latency during snapshot creation, data reduction ratio (DRR), overall workload performance, and administrative user experience (UX). IT decision-makers rely on these indicators to plan total cost of ownership (TCO) initiatives, such as consolidating rack space, running more demanding workloads on existing infrastructures, scaling to accommodate fast growth, reducing energy costs, seamlessly migrating workloads, and optimizing resource provisioning.
In a recent study conducted by Prowess Consulting,* the Dell™ PowerStore™ 500T solution demonstrated superior KPIs in numerous categories compared to the IBM FlashSystem® 5300 solution. These included low latency, high performance, high DRR, unified storage, and user-friendly management capabilities. The analysis goes further, describing the business value of choosing a storage solution that delivers superior results in these key categories.
“For businesses shopping for an enterprise storage solution, the Dell PowerStore 500T solution’s superior performance, efficiency, usability, and cost-savings make it a compelling choice,” said Ben Fuller, Prowess Account Director.
Among its many findings, the report notes, “the Dell PowerStore system demonstrated 0.69 milliseconds maximum average latency during snapshot creation, 52x lower than the IBM FlashSystem solution.”
To learn more about how the Dell PowerStore 500T solution compares to IBM FlashSystem 5300 solution, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/240108-dell-powerstore-delivers-snapshots-performance-data-reduction-usability-technical-research-stud to view the full technical research report, research abstract, methodology, and infographic summary. To learn more about how Dell PowerStore storage solutions stack up against the competition, visit www.dell.com/en-us/dt/what-we-do/competitor-comparisons.htm.
*The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has been partnering with technology innovators for over 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, please visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
