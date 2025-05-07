Test Study by Prowess Consulting Compares the Dell PowerStore 500T Solution and IBM FlashSystem 5300 Solution

A recent study by Prowess Consulting concluded the Dell™ PowerStore™ 500T solution is a compelling enterprise storage choice, offering outstanding performance, efficiency, usability, and cost savings. The PowerStore 500T solution outperformed the IBM FlashSystem® 5300 solution in several key performance indicators: latency, performance, DRR, unified storage, and user-friendly management. For example, the PowerStore 500T showed 52 times lower maximum average latency than the IBM FlashSystem.