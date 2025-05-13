Glen Gordon Manor Unveils Historic Mural Honoring British Royal Roots
Glen Gordon Manor in Huntly, Virginia, unveils a new mural celebrating its British aristocratic roots, including its ties to King Edward VIII. The artwork, created by local artists, enhances the historic ambiance of the Hunt Room with scenes of a traditional fox hunt. Owner and chef Dayn Smith and his wife, Nancy Moon, who oversaw the manor’s elegant interior design, continue to elevate the guest experience through refined accommodations and award-winning dining at Houndstooth Restaurant.
Huntly, VA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Glen Gordon Manor, a luxury country inn in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, celebrates its royal heritage with the completion of a vibrant mural honoring its British aristocratic roots. Originally a 19th-century Wells Fargo stagecoach stop, the property later became a private hunting retreat for British aristocracy, famously hosting King Edward VIII. Today, Glen Gordon seamlessly blends refined hospitality with thoughtful nods to its storied past.
Commissioned local artists created the striking panoramic mural that wraps elegantly around the upper perimeter of the inn's grand hall, known as the Hunt Room, visually framing the space with scenes of a classic fox hunt. This artwork beautifully captures the property's historic ties to British sporting traditions.
“Bringing this piece of history to life through local artistry has been an incredibly special project,” said Dayn Smith, owner and chef of Glen Gordon Manor. “We want our guests to not only experience luxury but to feel immersed in the story of this place.”
Much of the manor’s timeless aesthetic can be credited to Nancy Moon, wife of Dayn Smith. With a keen eye for design, Nancy oversaw the interior styling of the inn, thoughtfully blending European elegance with the warmth and charm of a countryside retreat.
At the heart of the Manor's immersive experience is Houndstooth Restaurant, where Chef Smith, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and Culinary Olympics competitor, crafts seasonally inspired tasting menus that have garnered national attention. In 2025, Houndstooth received the DiRōNA Award of Excellence, awarded to fewer than 1,100 restaurants over the past 35 years, and has earned Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for multiple consecutive years. Dining at Houndstooth is an intimate and essential part of the experience, with a limited number of tables open nightly to the public.
Guests staying at the inn enjoy 11 designer-curated rooms, unwind with onsite massage services, or soak in mountain views by the seasonal outdoor pool. Glen Gordon Manor is the perfect home base for exploring the surrounding wine country and nearby hiking trails, with close proximity to Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park.
To learn more or make a reservation, visit www.glengordonmanor.com.
Commissioned local artists created the striking panoramic mural that wraps elegantly around the upper perimeter of the inn's grand hall, known as the Hunt Room, visually framing the space with scenes of a classic fox hunt. This artwork beautifully captures the property's historic ties to British sporting traditions.
“Bringing this piece of history to life through local artistry has been an incredibly special project,” said Dayn Smith, owner and chef of Glen Gordon Manor. “We want our guests to not only experience luxury but to feel immersed in the story of this place.”
Much of the manor’s timeless aesthetic can be credited to Nancy Moon, wife of Dayn Smith. With a keen eye for design, Nancy oversaw the interior styling of the inn, thoughtfully blending European elegance with the warmth and charm of a countryside retreat.
At the heart of the Manor's immersive experience is Houndstooth Restaurant, where Chef Smith, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and Culinary Olympics competitor, crafts seasonally inspired tasting menus that have garnered national attention. In 2025, Houndstooth received the DiRōNA Award of Excellence, awarded to fewer than 1,100 restaurants over the past 35 years, and has earned Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for multiple consecutive years. Dining at Houndstooth is an intimate and essential part of the experience, with a limited number of tables open nightly to the public.
Guests staying at the inn enjoy 11 designer-curated rooms, unwind with onsite massage services, or soak in mountain views by the seasonal outdoor pool. Glen Gordon Manor is the perfect home base for exploring the surrounding wine country and nearby hiking trails, with close proximity to Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park.
To learn more or make a reservation, visit www.glengordonmanor.com.
Contact
White Stone MarketingContact
Sarah Baker
(919) 353 3917
Sarah Baker
(919) 353 3917
Categories