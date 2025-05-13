Glen Gordon Manor Unveils Historic Mural Honoring British Royal Roots

Glen Gordon Manor in Huntly, Virginia, unveils a new mural celebrating its British aristocratic roots, including its ties to King Edward VIII. The artwork, created by local artists, enhances the historic ambiance of the Hunt Room with scenes of a traditional fox hunt. Owner and chef Dayn Smith and his wife, Nancy Moon, who oversaw the manor’s elegant interior design, continue to elevate the guest experience through refined accommodations and award-winning dining at Houndstooth Restaurant.