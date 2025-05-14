Mitargos Inc. Product Included in Semifinalist Project in the International $101m v Healthspan Competition
Mitargos’ product MiDR1V3 will be tested in a UC San Diego-led clinical study, selected as a semifinalist in the $101M XPRIZE Healthspan competition. The study, led by Dr. Anthony Molina, explores how ketone-based interventions can improve mitochondrial function and support healthy aging. MiDR1V3 features R1,3-butanediol, a ketone precursor designed for daily mitochondrial support. The trial highlights a major step in consumer-ready longevity science.
San Diego, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mitargos, Inc.’s flagship product MiDR1V3 will be tested in a project selected as a semifinalist in the $101 million XPRIZE Healthspan competition. The collaborative study is led by Anthony Molina, PhD, professor of medicine and scientific director of the Stein Institute for Research on Aging at the University of California, San Diego, along with members of the Mitochondrial Bioenergetics and Ketone Utilization Team. This global challenge seeks bold solutions to extend the number of years humans live in good health, targeting improvements in muscle strength, cognitive clarity, and immune resilience.
Over a decade of research into the role of mitochondria in human aging conducted by Molina’s team has helped to redefine the understanding of age-related bioenergetic decline and identify targets for “gerotherapeutic” interventions. The team’s approach centers on improving mitochondrial efficiency, a key driver of healthy longevity. Their collaborative project, supported by the $250,000 XPRIZE semifinalist award, will evaluate how ketone-based interventions impact mitochondrial function and outcomes related to the physical, cognitive, and immune health among older adults.
Molina underscores the research-to-application partnership. “Our ongoing clinical research highlights the broad benefits of dietary and behavioral interventions on the efficiency of cellular energy production, and the benefits of targeting mitochondria to support healthy longevity,” said Molina. “Partnering with Mitargos on the XPRIZE project provides an opportunity to evaluate a new approach for improving mitochondrial efficiency to positively impact the health and well-being of older adults.”
Mitargos’ flagship product, MiDR1V3, plays a central role in the team’s strategy. The ready-to-drink beverage is built around R1,3-butanediol (R1,3-BDO), a clinically researched ketone precursor that supports efficient energy production at the cellular level. MiDR1V3 was designed to offer an accessible, stimulant-free tool for daily mitochondrial support.
“This recognition from XPRIZE validates our belief that mitochondrial health should be a central pillar of aging well,” said Dr. James Lowder, Co-Founder of Mitargos. “Our collaboration with UC San Diego combines research and clinical excellence with consumer-ready science, giving people access to cutting-edge health strategies through MiDR1V3,” said Vassili Kotlov, CEO of Mitargos.
The clinical trial will be conducted at the UC San Diego Stein Institute, using state-of-the-art research infrastructure focused on older adults.
The MiDR1V3 product line will be available online and in select California stores this summer, and a national expansion is planned.
Learn more at www.midr1v3.com and xprize.org/healthspan.
About Mitargos
Mitargos Inc. is a health science company developing translational products and therapeutics focused on mitochondrial performance, metabolic clarity, and long-term resilience. The company’s flagship product line, MiDR1V3, delivers science-backed ketone precursors in a delicious daily bioenergetic beverage that supports clean, sustainable energy at the cellular level. The beverage delivers R1,3-BDO, a ketone precursor that helps the body naturally produce clean, sustainable energy. Backed by peer-reviewed science, MiDR1V3 supports mitochondrial function and long-term vitality without sugar, stimulants, or shortcuts. MiDR1V3 is the first step in a broader platform bridging functional nutrition, diagnostics, and human performance innovation.
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.
