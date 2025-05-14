Mitargos Inc. Product Included in Semifinalist Project in the International $101m v Healthspan Competition

Mitargos’ product MiDR1V3 will be tested in a UC San Diego-led clinical study, selected as a semifinalist in the $101M XPRIZE Healthspan competition. The study, led by Dr. Anthony Molina, explores how ketone-based interventions can improve mitochondrial function and support healthy aging. MiDR1V3 features R1,3-butanediol, a ketone precursor designed for daily mitochondrial support. The trial highlights a major step in consumer-ready longevity science.