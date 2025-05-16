ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians
ABA Technologies, Inc. has launched ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians, a self-paced program for experienced RBTs in mentorship roles. ProTech builds advanced skills, boosts retention, and supports BACB® compliance. The launch includes a webinar and special pricing.
Melbourne, FL, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ABA Technologies Announces the Launch of ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians
ABA Technologies, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians, a continuing education program designed specifically for experienced RBTs and technicians who take on training and mentorship roles. This advanced learning experience strengthens clinical quality, enhances staff development, and helps clinics maintain compliance with BACB® standards — all while improving retention and engagement. The official launch date for ProTech: April 1, 2025.
ABA Technologies believes ProTech will transform how clinics develop their lead RBTs and technicians by providing expert-led, self-paced learning that addresses the crucial gap between entry-level certification and the additional skills needed for those in mentorship positions. Unlike traditional RBT training that focuses on basic competencies, ProTech specifically targets the advanced skills needed for career advancement and quality client outcomes.
The launch of ProTech will be supported by a comprehensive digital marketing campaign and a webinar featuring Subject Matter Experts from the course who will discuss the upcoming changes to RBT® training and compliance. ABA Technologies will also offer special introductory pricing for early adopters.
"ProTech addresses a critical need we've observed across the field of behavior analysis," says Danielle LaFrance, Clinical Consultant at ABA Technologies. "Lead RBTs often find themselves in training roles without adequate preparation for these responsibilities. ProTech bridges this gap with practical, immediately applicable content that not only improves clinical outcomes but also creates meaningful career development pathways that boost retention and job satisfaction."
About ABA Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, ABA Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in instructional technology and curriculum development. We disseminate the science and applications of behavior analysis through online learning, embedding learning systems that improve positive results for organizations and their employees. Our product and service lines are broad, addressing clinical practice for those seeking behavior analytic certification, safety leadership practices, business strategies in achieving results, and more. We serve educators, psychologists, allied health providers, counselors, and business leaders in corporations, universities, health care, and other settings around the world.
Contact
ABA Technologies, Inc.Contact
Danielle LaFrance
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
info@abatechnologies.com
