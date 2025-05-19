The World’s Most Unique and Peaceful Coffee Experience Arrives in Skokie, Illinois
MOTW Coffee & Pastries Opens Its Doors – A Global Destination for Flavor, Faith & Community.
Skokie, IL, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The wait is over. The world-renowned MOTW Coffee & Pastries has officially opened its newest and most anticipated location at 9406 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, Illinois 60077. More than just a coffee shop, MOTW (short for Muslims of the World) is a movement – bringing people together from all walks of life through incredible flavors, warm hospitality, and a spirit of peace and oneness.
Founded on values that transcend borders, MOTW is quickly becoming an international destination, and its Skokie location is no exception. Set in a serene atmosphere crafted to inspire community, faith, and belonging, the Skokie, Illinois location is proudly owned by visionary cousins Fahad and Ovais Zuberi. As franchisees of MOTW Coffee & Pastries — a purpose-driven concept founded by Sajjad Shah — they’ve brought this uplifting brand and its mission of unity to the heart of the Midwest.
“We didn’t just want to open a coffee shop,” says co-owner Fahad Zuberi. “We wanted to create a space where people could feel grounded, welcomed, and united. Skokie deserves that.”
What Makes MOTW Special?
Signature drinks that fans rave about, including:
Yemeni Chai – a soulful, spiced classic
Biscoff Latte – a sweet, rich indulgence
Spanish Lattes – smooth and bold
Strawberry Matcha – a refreshing fusion of flavor and color
Halal gourmet offerings, such as:
Delicious, handcrafted empanadas that have quickly become customer favorites
A tranquil ambiance that invites guests to slow down, connect, and reflect
With most locations boasting 4.8+ star ratings online, the MOTW brand has become synonymous with excellence in both taste and atmosphere. Now, with its expansion into Skokie, it’s set to draw visitors from all over the world.
“We want MOTW Skokie to be a beacon of unity,” adds co-owner Ovais Zuberi. “Whether you’re grabbing a latte or engaging in conversation, we want every person to walk away feeling better than when they came in.”
Visit MOTW Skokie Today.
Location: 9406 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077
Website: www.motw.coffee
Instagram: @motw.coffee
Come for the drinks. Stay for the peace. Build community.
Contact
MOTW Coffee & Pastries (Skokie, Illinois)Contact
Fahad Zuberi
630-281-0375
www.motw.coffee
