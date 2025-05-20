AAE & Foundation for Endodontics Study Defines Core Outcomes for Endodontic Success
The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) and the Foundation for Endodontics have achieved a landmark milestone in endodontic care with the publication of a multi-phase, internationally collaborative study establishing a Core Outcome Set (COS) for endodontic treatments. The research, detailed in the April 2025 issue of the Journal of Endodontics, is the culmination of years of methodical review, stakeholder input, and rigorous scientific analysis.
The COS aims to standardize outcome measures in endodontic research and clinical practice, ensuring consistency, comparability, and enhanced patient care across procedures such as nonsurgical root canal treatment, surgical endodontics, vital pulp therapy, apexification, and regenerative endodontics.
"With this initiative, we are redefining how success is measured in endodontic care," said Dr. Ashraf Fouad, lead editorial author and faculty member at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "It’s a significant step toward aligning clinical outcomes with patient expectations and the highest standards of evidence-based care."
Key deliverables of the study include:
- Core Outcomes Set: Identified through a global Delphi process, key outcomes include tooth survival, pain, signs of infection, radiographic evidence of healing, success, functional tooth, need for further intervention, and continued root development (for vital pulp therapy, apexification and regenerative endodontics).
- Treatment-Specific Outcomes: Tailored sets for different modalities such as surgical and nonsurgical endodontics, revitalization, and pulp therapies.
- International Collaboration: The study resulted from a collaboration of investigators from Canada, and the US, with a researcher from the UK, fostering the need for international collaboration to advance the specialty of endodontics.
The AAE first initiated this effort in 2017, aligning with the COMET (Core Outcome Measures in Effectiveness Trials) initiative. The phased approach included scoping reviews and surveys of clinicians, researchers, and patients to identify the most meaningful and measurable outcomes. A series of supporting articles in the April issue outlines the process and findings in detail.
“This body of work positions endodontics as a leader in patient-centered, evidence-driven dental care,” said AAE President Dr. Steven Katz. “It’s a model for other specialties to follow.”
Dr. Patricia Tordik, President of the Foundation for Endodontics, added, “We are very proud to have provided the critical funding for this groundbreaking project. Supporting research that sets the global standard for patient-centered outcomes is at the heart of our mission. This work will have a lasting impact on endodontic education, research, and patient care.”
The AAE anticipates that the COS will influence future clinical guidelines, facilitate systematic reviews, and improve the design and interpretation of clinical trials in endodontics. Future efforts may focus on implementation strategies and reconciliation of international findings.
About the American Association of Endodontists:
The AAE is the leading global association of endodontists, focused on advancing the science and art of endodontics and promoting the highest standards of care. With more than 8,000 members, the AAE supports its community through professional development, advocacy, and public education on the benefits of saving natural teeth. For more information about AAE and its initiatives, visit aae.org.
About the Foundation for Endodontics:
The AAE Foundation was incorporated in 1966, as the philanthropic arm of the AAE; it is a 501(c)3 charity. Over the years, its mission and activities have evolved. Today, the AAE Foundation, nicknamed the Foundation for Endodontics, makes a lasting impact on the specialty of endodontics by providing resources to address needs, meet challenges and realize dreams for the future. Learn more at aae.org/foundation.
