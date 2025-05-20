AAE & Foundation for Endodontics Study Defines Core Outcomes for Endodontic Success

The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) and the Foundation for Endodontics have achieved a landmark milestone in endodontic care with the publication of a multi-phase, internationally collaborative study establishing a Core Outcome Set (COS) for endodontic treatments. The research, detailed in the April 2025 issue of the Journal of Endodontics, is the culmination of years of methodical review, stakeholder input, and rigorous scientific analysis.