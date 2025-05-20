Ventana Education Group Acquires Ultimate Health School; Ena Hull Appointed CEO and President
Ventana Education Group LLC has acquired Ultimate Health School in Manassas, VA, appointing Ena Hull as President and CEO. Founder Arangu Ngundam will remain as Founder and Advisor, ensuring continuity and support. The school will build on its legacy of excellence in nursing and allied health education while expanding programs and partnerships under new leadership.
Manassas, VA, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ventana Education Group LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ultimate Health School, a Virginia-based post-secondary institution specializing in practical nursing and allied health programs. As part of this strategic transition, seasoned education executive Ena Hull has been named President and CEO of the school.
Founded in 1999 by Ms. Arangu Ngundam, Ultimate Health School has served the greater Northern Virginia community for over two decades with a mission to provide high-quality healthcare education. Under her leadership, the institution developed a strong reputation for student-centered learning, clinical excellence, and community impact.
“This is more than a business transaction—it’s the continuation of a powerful legacy,” said Ena Hull. “We are committed to preserving the values and quality Ms. Ngundam established while evolving the institution for the next generation of healthcare professionals. I’m honored to take the lead and guide Ultimate Health School into its next era of growth.”
As part of the transition, Ms. Ngundam will remain involved in the institution as Founder and Advisor, continuing to support academic leadership and clinical programs.
“I am excited about this next chapter,” said Ms. Ngundam. “Ena Hull is a dynamic and experienced leader in the field of healthcare education. I am confident she will not only uphold the school’s reputation but also elevate it to new heights.”
The new ownership plans to expand program offerings, invest in student services, and strengthen local partnerships to meet the increasing demand for trained healthcare professionals across the region. The school will continue operating under its current name with plans for future rebranding as part of its long-term vision.
For more information, visit www.ultimatehealthschool.com or follow Ultimate Health School on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
Contact:
Office of the President
Ultimate Health School
Email: marketing@ultimatehealthschool.com
Website: www.ultimatehealthschool.com
Founded in 1999 by Ms. Arangu Ngundam, Ultimate Health School has served the greater Northern Virginia community for over two decades with a mission to provide high-quality healthcare education. Under her leadership, the institution developed a strong reputation for student-centered learning, clinical excellence, and community impact.
“This is more than a business transaction—it’s the continuation of a powerful legacy,” said Ena Hull. “We are committed to preserving the values and quality Ms. Ngundam established while evolving the institution for the next generation of healthcare professionals. I’m honored to take the lead and guide Ultimate Health School into its next era of growth.”
As part of the transition, Ms. Ngundam will remain involved in the institution as Founder and Advisor, continuing to support academic leadership and clinical programs.
“I am excited about this next chapter,” said Ms. Ngundam. “Ena Hull is a dynamic and experienced leader in the field of healthcare education. I am confident she will not only uphold the school’s reputation but also elevate it to new heights.”
The new ownership plans to expand program offerings, invest in student services, and strengthen local partnerships to meet the increasing demand for trained healthcare professionals across the region. The school will continue operating under its current name with plans for future rebranding as part of its long-term vision.
For more information, visit www.ultimatehealthschool.com or follow Ultimate Health School on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
Contact:
Office of the President
Ultimate Health School
Email: marketing@ultimatehealthschool.com
Website: www.ultimatehealthschool.com
Contact
Ultimate Health SchoolContact
Ena Hull
9494004305
ultimatehealthschool.com
Ena Hull enahull@ultimatehealthschool.com
Ena Hull
9494004305
ultimatehealthschool.com
Ena Hull enahull@ultimatehealthschool.com
Multimedia
Categories