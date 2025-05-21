Voicebrook Participates in 2025 WG-26 DICOM Connectathon to Advance Pathology Workflow Interoperability
Voicebrook's participation in the Connectathon ensures that its VoiceOver PRO platform can leverage DICOM-standard annotations to enhance reporting accuracy and reduce manual entry.
Roslyn Heights, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the leading provider of speech-driven reporting solutions for anatomic pathology, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 WG-26 DICOM Digital Pathology Connectathon. As part of this international interoperability event, Voicebrook is contributing in the displayer capacity, validating its ability to access and utilize DICOM annotations in support of diagnostic reporting.
While Voicebrook’s solutions do not currently display pathology images directly, participation in the Connectathon enables the company to confirm its systems can successfully access critical DICOM metadata and structured annotations. This access is essential to Voicebrook’s mission of streamlining reporting workflows by integrating diagnostic context, including region of interest markers, measurement data, and algorithmic findings, directly into the pathology reporting process.
“Interoperability is fundamental to delivering efficient, accurate, and flexible diagnostic workflows,” said Melanie Shedd, Vice President of Product at Voicebrook. “By participating in the WG-26 Connectathon, we’re ensuring our platform can leverage DICOM-standard annotations to enhance reporting accuracy and reduce manual entry, helping pathologists focus more on patients and less on technology.”
The outcomes of the WG-26 Connectathon will be presented in late June at the 21st European Congress on Digital Pathology (ECDP2025) in Barcelona, Spain, providing transparency into vendor interoperability and conformance results.
