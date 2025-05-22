The Irish Store Launches New Website, Showcasing Authentic Aran Sweaters and Irish Gifts with Worldwide Delivery
The Irish Store has launched its newly redesigned website, offering an improved shopping experience and a wide range of authentic Aran sweaters, Irish apparel, Celtic jewelry, and homeware. Customers can shop from Ireland with confidence and enjoy fast worldwide delivery, including to the USA, Australia, Canada, and more. The relaunch supports Irish makers and connects global customers to Ireland’s rich heritage and craftsmanship.
Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Irish Store, a leading online destination for premium Irish gifts and heritage products, has officially launched its newly redesigned website, offering an enhanced shopping experience and a wider selection of authentic Irish apparel, jewelry, and homeware — delivered worldwide.
Founded with a mission to connect people around the globe to the spirit and craftsmanship of Ireland, The Irish Store is proud to continue that tradition through a refreshed digital experience. Customers can now browse an expanded collection of authentic Aran sweaters, Irish sweaters for men, women, and children, Celtic jewelry, and curated Irish homeware, all crafted by Ireland’s most respected makers and artisans.
Worldwide Delivery, From Ireland to Your Door
The Irish Store offers fast and reliable shipping options, including:
· USA: 3–5 business days
· New Zealand: 5–10 business days
· Australia: 5–10 business days
· Canada: 5–10 business days
· Ireland: 3–5 business days
· Europe: 3–5 business days
· All other destinations: 5–8 business days
Whether you’re honoring your Irish roots, sending a meaningful Irish gift, or supporting Irish craftsmanship, The Irish Store invites customers to shop from Ireland with confidence. Every product is carefully sourced to reflect the island’s timeless traditions — from the rugged stitches of an Aran sweater to the intricate designs of Celtic jewelry.
About The Irish Store
Since its founding, The Irish Store has become a trusted source for genuine Irish products, connecting generations of the Irish diaspora and lovers of Irish culture worldwide. The brand is committed to bringing Ireland to people all over the world, and supporting local Irish designers.
Visit the relaunched website at www.theirishstore.com to explore the full collection of Aran sweaters, Celtic jewelry, and heritage Irish gifts.
Contact
Bianca Correia de Oliveira
+353 1 8611590
www.theirishstore.com/
