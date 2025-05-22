Reflexology Plus Opens New Spa Offering Foot and Full-Body Massage in Shawnee, Kansas
Reflexology Plus is designed for busy locals seeking stress relief, pain management, or a midweek reset. The spa features recliner lounge areas for clothed foot massage and private rooms for table massage.
Shawnee, KS, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reflexology Plus, a wellness-focused massage spa, has officially opened its doors in the Quivira Plaza shopping center in Shawnee, Kansas. The spa specializes in foot reflexology and full-body massage services, combining traditional techniques with modern comfort.
Located at 11958 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Reflexology Plus aims to provide accessible and affordable massage options for individuals seeking relaxation and stress relief. Services are available seven days a week and include reflexology in recliners, deep tissue massage, Thai massage, Ashiatsu, and cupping therapy.
"Our goal is to make high-quality massage more approachable," said Chris Cacioppo, founder of Reflexology Plus. "We want people to feel comfortable walking in for a session on their lunch break or booking a longer experience when they need it."
The spa features a calm and minimalist environment with three service areas: a recliner lounge for reflexology, and two private massage rooms for table-based treatments. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be booked online.
To learn more or book a session, visit https://www.reflexologyplus.co.
