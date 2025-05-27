Yalil Guerra Releases Genesis: A Dazzling Live Album Debut as Conductor with the Guerra String Orchestra
Grammy Award-winning composer Yalil Guerra takes a transformative step in his artistic journey with the release of Genesis, a live album that marks his debut as a conductor and the inaugural recording of the newly established Guerra String Orchestra (GSO).
Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grammy Award-winning composer Yalil Guerra takes a transformative step in his artistic journey with the release of Genesis, a live album that marks his debut as a conductor and the inaugural recording of the newly established Guerra String Orchestra (GSO).
Recorded across two concert performances, Genesis brings together a dynamic program of works by J.S. Bach, Mendelssohn, Grieg, Barber, Cuban-American composer Aurelio de la Vega, and Guerra himself. The album captures the immediacy and emotional intensity of live performance, offering listeners an immersive experience that bridges classical tradition with contemporary vision.
With Genesis, Guerra introduces his Guerra String Orchestra — an ensemble founded with the intent to explore fresh perspectives on classical music and amplify underrepresented voices in the repertoire. The album also features distinguished guest appearances by flutist Salpy Kerkonian and oboist Francisco Castillo, both longtime collaborators whose contributions deepen the album’s expressive range.
“This project is a turning point in my career,” Guerra said. “Conducting has always been a dream, and launching an ensemble gives me the opportunity to curate music that not only respects tradition but also challenges and expands it.”
The album’s title, Genesis, symbolizes both a personal rebirth and the launch of an ambitious new chapter. Among its highlights are Guerra’s own composition — infused with Latin American harmonic language and modern textures — and a poignant rendition of Barber’s Adagio for Strings, performed with clarity and pathos. The album also serves as a tribute to Guerra’s mentor, the late Aurelio de la Vega, whose influence is reflected in both the repertoire and Guerra’s artistic ethos.
Genesis is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.
About the Guerra String Orchestra:
Founded in Los Angeles, the Guerra String Orchestra is dedicated to delivering compelling performances that reimagine classical music for contemporary audiences. With a focus on diverse programming and artistic excellence, the GSO aims to become a vibrant force in the modern chamber orchestra landscape.
About Yalil Guerra:
A Cuban-American composer, guitarist, and producer, Yalil Guerra is recognized for his innovative blend of classical, Latin, and cinematic elements. A Latin Grammy winner and multiple Grammy nominee, Guerra’s compositions have been performed worldwide, establishing him as a bold and visionary voice in contemporary music.
Contact
Masiel Medina
818-281-5320
www.rycy.com
