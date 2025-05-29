Breaking the Bank: New White Paper Proposes Tax Credit Model to Transform Small Business Transitions

As the U.S. faces a tidal wave of small business ownership transitions, a new white paper from Polymath Partners offers a bold solution to a growing economic challenge. “Breaking the Bank: How Innovative Tax Credits Can End SBA Dependency and Ignite the Small Business Economy” proposes a novel, revenue-neutral policy aimed at empowering sellers, expanding access to capital for buyers, and reducing reliance on SBA-guaranteed loans.