Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits.
Stone Mountain, GA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Digital FOV, LLC, a Georgia-based technology company that manufactures adaptive rifle scope clip-on systems for visually and mobility-impaired hunters, announced today that global trade tensions are impacting its ability to deliver recreational therapy equipment to disabled veterans and VA rehabilitation programs.
The company's flagship product, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, is designed to help individuals with low vision or mobility limitations independently participate in recreational shooting and hunting. Widely used by VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers as part of recreational therapy for qualified veterans, the system relies on several imported components essential to its functionality.
"Even a small delay on a single $2 part can halt production of a $1,000 unit that gives a blind veteran the chance to hunt again," said Henry Johns, founder and CEO of Digital FOV. "We're a small business with a big mission, and unpredictable tariffs and sourcing restrictions jeopardize that mission every day."
Digital FOV is currently certified and actively providing solutions to 8 VA Blind Rehab Centers nationwide, empowering veterans to engage in therapeutic hunting and shooting outdoor activities that build confidence and independence.
This isn't just a supply chain issue-it's a veteran wellness issue.
For more information, visit www.digitalcrosshairs.net.
Qualifying low vision veterans who want to participate in recreational hunting or shooting sports can contact their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center (BRC) and request adaptive recreational hunting and shooting sports equipment, such as the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, as part of their veterans benefits.
Henry Johns
404-590-6513
www.digitalcrosshairs.net
404-590-6513
www.digitalcrosshairs.net
