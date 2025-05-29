Great-Granddaughter Stands Where Her Ancestor's Name is Honored: Historic "Lynching to Liberation" Conference Coming to Eufaula Before Juneteenth

Eliza Jane "SouthernBelle Radical" Franklin, a recent USC Heritage Conservation graduate, is hosting Alabama's first official recognition of lynching victims through her "Lynching to Liberation" conference June 6-8, 2025 in Eufaula. The event honors her great-grandfather William "Willie" Jenkins, lynched in 1922, and precedes local Juneteenth celebrations. The three-day lineup includes: Sacred soil ceremony with LA Times Poetry Winner Remica Bingham-Risher Academic presentations by Tuskegee and Emory professors Prison arts exhibit from Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project Group vis