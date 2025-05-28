Urenco USA Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
Austin, TX, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Urenco USA (UUSA), the United States’ only large scale commercial uranium enrichment facility, as a Founding Member.
“UUSA is helping the U.S. maintain its position as a global leader in nuclear development by providing homegrown enriched uranium for nuclear power generation,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “With its energy expertise, infrastructure, and growing demand for reliable power, Texas is poised to lead the nation in nuclear energy, and TNA is proud to partner with UUSA to advance nuclear solutions together.”
“Texas is well positioned to help drive the nuclear resurgence in the United States,” said John Kirkpatrick, Urenco USA’s managing director. “With our plant located right on the Texas-New Mexico border, we are excited to support TNA’s efforts to expand the state’s nuclear industry and to potentially fuel new Texas nuclear plants with a domestic source of enriched uranium in the future.”
About Urenco USA
As the only commercial-scale uranium enrichment facility in North America, Urenco USA plays an essential role in the nuclear fuel supply chain, which ends with the generation of reliable, secure, and sustainable energy for U.S. consumers. Our focus is on providing safe, cost-effective and reliable uranium enrichment services for power generation while working within a framework of high regulatory and safety standards. Our world-class facility is located in the southeastern corner of New Mexico and plays a vital role in supporting U.S. energy production, energy security, jobs, and manufacturing. The facility is a leading example of commercial investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation, which began over two decades ago and is continuing today. To learn more, visit www.urencousa.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
