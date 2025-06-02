World & Scripts Apparel LLC Launches "Make Jesus Great Again" Cap to Spark Quiet Movement Across the South
A bold new message is making waves from Louisiana: the “Make Jesus Great Again” cap is turning heads and starting hearts. Launched by World and Scripts Apparel LLC, doing business as MJGA, this community-powered movement invites people to wear their faith proudly and spread the message — without saying a word.
Baker, LA, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- World & Scripts Apparel LLC Introduces “Make Jesus Great Again” Cap to Inspire Faith-Based Connections.
A Baton Rouge entrepreneur launches a bold, non-political cap designed to spark positivity and community in the South.
World & Scripts Apparel LLC, a new Louisiana-based business, has launched the “Make Jesus Great Again” cap, a statement piece that encourages individuals to express their faith with quiet confidence. The cap has already gained attention for its simple yet powerful message, appealing to those seeking unity, hope, and moral courage in public spaces.
“The message isn’t political—it’s deeply personal,” said Karlo James, founder of World & Scripts Apparel LLC. “So many people today are looking for ways to stand for their beliefs without confrontation. This cap lets you do that—no words necessary.”
James, who has roots in Texas and deep connections throughout Baton Rouge and the South, was inspired to create the cap after noticing how small gestures of faith could brighten a day or spark a meaningful conversation. “It’s incredible to see how a simple cap can break the ice, make people smile, or encourage a sense of togetherness. Whether it’s at the grocery store or a community event, these moments matter,” James said.
World & Scripts Apparel LLC emphasizes that the cap is not about debate or division, but about providing a gentle, visible sign of personal faith and conviction.
The “Make Jesus Great Again” cap is available for purchase online and by direct inquiry.
About World & Scripts Apparel LLC
World & Scripts Apparel LLC creates meaningful, message-driven merchandise for people of faith. Its debut product—the “Make Jesus Great Again” cap—serves as a subtle, powerful way to express hope, truth, and spiritual courage in daily life.
Media Contact:
Karlo James
Founder, World & Scripts Apparel LLC
faith@makejesusgreatagain.live
