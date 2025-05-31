Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Birmingham, AL, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at morningduckcoffee.com. Available in both dark and medium roasts, and offered in whole bean and ground formats, Morning Duck Coffee combines premium quality with uncompromising style. Sourced from 100% single-origin Arabica beans, this coffee delivers rich flavor, smooth finishes, and bold energy to power through the morning grind — or any part of the day. “We created Morning Duck Coffee for the ‘Girls who get it’ — women who move with intention and don’t settle when it comes to what they consume,” said Nicole Urena for Morning Duck, LLC. “This isn’t just another coffee brand. It’s a mindset.” Morning Duck Coffee’s launch signals a fresh, confident voice in the specialty coffee space—one that blends premium taste with playful, unapologetic branding. Whether you're brewing a pot at home or gifting your favorite go-getter, Morning Duck is here to elevate the everyday ritual of coffee drinking.
Availability: Morning Duck Coffee will be available starting June 20, 2025, exclusively at morningduckcoffee.com. Early signups can get launch updates and special offers directly on the site.
For press inquiries, interviews, or sample requests, please contact media relations at Deann@morningduckcoffee.com.
