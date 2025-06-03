Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Expands to Little Rock, Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas. Seasoned Leader Brian Wood Appointed as General Manager of New Location.
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas.
This strategic expansion marks an exciting step in Paschal’s continued growth throughout the region, driven by the company’s commitment to providing world-class service and exceptional customer care.
At the helm of the new Little Rock office is Brian Wood, who joins as General Manager. Brian brings a wealth of operational experience and leadership expertise to the role. Known for his passion for team development and a proven track record of success, Brian will guide Paschal’s newest team in delivering the trusted service that has defined the brand for over 50 years.
“Paschal is Arkansas owned and operated and has always been about people—our team, our customers, and the communities we serve,” said Brian Wood. “We’re excited to bring that same culture and excellence with another location in Central Arkansas and start building meaningful partnerships in Little Rock.”
With this expansion, Paschal continues its mission of making high-quality home services accessible across the region—rooted in honesty, professionalism, and a customer-first mindset.
“Little Rock has always been important to us. As we’ve grown in NWA and made heavy investments in the community, we are excited to bring the same focus to Central Arkansas. Communities want dependable professional service and companies that provide new career opportunities, and we are bringing those to all areas that we serve. Over the past few years, we’ve grown the Searcy and Hot Springs service areas - it’s only natural to expand to the largest market in the state. We knew Little Rock would be on the horizon and we feel great about the timing and demand for this opening.” - Charley Boyce, President; Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is the leading provider of home repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electric markets in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1968, and operator owned and led since, Paschal has been providing unparalleled customer service and top-notch workmanship to the communities it serves for over 50 years. Paschal’s 350+ team members are committed to providing world-class service and earning their 5-star reputation every single day.
For more information or to schedule service in the Little Rock area, visit gopaschal.com/.
