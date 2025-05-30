New Report Reveals Near Tripling of Severe Dog Bite Injuries in Austin and San Antonio — Provides In-Depth Examination
Comprehensive analysis spans 12 years of data, before and after COVID-19 lockdowns, examines role of no-kill shelter policies.
Austin, TX, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A comprehensive new report from DogsBite.org, a national dog bite victims' group, reveals that severe injury dog bites nearly tripled in two major Central Texas cities between 2018 and 2023, with Austin experiencing a 193% increase and San Antonio seeing a 169% rise during this period.
The report, "Rising Dog Maulings in Two Central Texas Cities (2018-2023): What Public Safety Policy Got Wrong—and How to Fix It," represents an 18-month investigation that required multiple Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain detailed bite severity data from both cities. The report includes extensive data analysis, charts, and statistics.
While local media outlets reported the sharp rise of severe bites in early 2024, this analysis goes much deeper, examining 12 years of data from 2012 to 2023 to provide historical context. The research reveals that the dramatic increases weren't sudden spikes but part of a sustained trend that accelerated during and after the pandemic.
Key findings include significant demographic shifts in bite victims, with adults 40 years and older experiencing the steepest increases — 433% in Austin and 396% in San Antonio. In both cities, the report shows that pit bulls were disproportionately responsible for severe injuries — over four times higher than any other breed. In Austin, severe bites inflicted by pit bulls surged 533% from 2018 to 2023.
In Austin, the research establishes a clear connection between the city's aggressive no-kill shelter policies adopted in 2019 and rising severe bite injuries. The Austin Animal Center recycled 352 dogs with moderate or severe bite histories back into the community between 2019 and 2023, with some of these dogs later inflicting severe injuries on the public.
The report documents what researchers call a "sustained effect" of increased dog bite injury severity following COVID-19 lockdowns, aligning with findings from a UK study published in August 2024. That study, the first to examine post-lockdown dog bite trends, found a 47% increase in dog bites and significantly more severe injuries requiring operative management and longer hospital stays.
Both cities have since implemented policy changes. Austin adopted the Dunbar Bite Scale in February 2024, restricting the rehoming of dogs with a Level 4 or higher bite history. San Antonio launched a strategic plan increasing dangerous dog investigations and compliance rates. Despite these efforts, San Antonio reported a 54% increase in severe bites in fiscal 2025.
About DogsBite.org
DogsBite.org is a national dog bite victims' group dedicated to reducing serious dog attacks. Through our work, we hope to protect both people and pets from future attacks.
