Where AI Meets Empathy: How Huntica’s Actor-Led Interviews Are Re‑wiring Talent Acquisition

Huntica, led by Dmitry Gopalov, blends AI with actor-led avatars to humanize virtual interviews. It cuts recruiter screening time by 70%, slashes time-to-hire from 44 to 16 days, and reduces candidate drop-off from 26% to 7%. As AI hiring tools grow, Huntica aims to lead by merging speed with empathy — starting in the U.S. and expanding globally.