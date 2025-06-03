Where AI Meets Empathy: How Huntica’s Actor-Led Interviews Are Re‑wiring Talent Acquisition
Huntica, led by Dmitry Gopalov, blends AI with actor-led avatars to humanize virtual interviews. It cuts recruiter screening time by 70%, slashes time-to-hire from 44 to 16 days, and reduces candidate drop-off from 26% to 7%. As AI hiring tools grow, Huntica aims to lead by merging speed with empathy — starting in the U.S. and expanding globally.
Wilmington, DE, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With unemployment in the United States hovering near historic lows, the talent war is only getting fiercer. According to the Society for Human Resource Management’s 2024 Talent Acquisition Benchmarking Report, recruiters now spend an average of 44 days filling a role, up from 31 days just two years ago (Source 1). Meanwhile, a CareerBuilder Candidate‑Experience Survey 2023 found that 60 % of applicants abandon the process when it drags or feels impersonal (Source 2). Yet 66 % say a positive experience is the deciding factor in whether they accept an offer (IBM Smarter Workforce Institute, 2024 – Source 3).
Enter Huntica, the virtual‑interview platform from Boson Group Inc. spearheaded by Co‑Founder and Chief Product Officer Dmitry Gopalov. Huntica merges natural‑language AI with prerecorded performances by professional actors, allowing candidates to converse with an avatar that waits, nods and even cracks a gentle joke—capturing the warmth of a live meeting while giving hiring teams structured, bias‑checked data.
“Technology should compress the timeline, not compress the human,” Gopalov says. “We built Huntica so every applicant feels heard, and every recruiter sees clean analytics they can trust—no more guessing from gut feel.”
Huntica’s Impact at a Glance:
Time Spent by Recruiters on First-Round Screens:
Previously, recruiters spent around 10 hours per vacancy. With Huntica, that time has been cut by 70%, saving 7 hours per position.
Average Time-to-Hire:
What used to take 44 days now takes just 16 days — a 64% acceleration in hiring speed.
Candidate Drop-Off Mid-Process:
Huntica has helped reduce mid-process candidate drop-off from 26% down to 7%, ensuring stronger candidate engagement and process completion. Source 4: Boson Group internal usage study, Q1 2025.
Nearly 68 % of U.S. employers expect to use AI in hiring by the end of 2025, according to Deloitte’s 2025 Global Human Capital Trends Survey (Source 5). That appetite feeds a global recruitment‑software market already worth about US $3 billion and projected to grow 9 % annually through 2030, says Grand View Research (Recruitment Software Market Report 2024 – Source 6).
“The winners will be the platforms that prove you can automate the dull work and preserve empathy,” Gopalov adds. “That balance is table stakes for Gen‑AI compliance, brand reputation and—frankly—basic decency.”
Huntica is already live worldwide but continues to prioritise U.S. clients, working with enterprise and mid‑market organisations across technology, retail and logistics. The company plans further expansion in Europe and Asia‑Pacific later this year.
Huntica, a Boson Group solution, blends conversational AI with professional actors’ performances to deliver authentic, bias‑aware virtual interviews at scale. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Huntica helps organisations cut time‑to‑hire, boost candidate satisfaction and improve diversity outcomes.
